Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 21 reported dead and millions without power across Florida

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H holding toy drive
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H is holding a toy drive again for the sixth time now. It's in honor of Trooper James Bava, who died in 2015 while on duty. The toy drive is something his family wanted to do in remembrance of his birthday in...
Parson signs agriculture tax credits, income tax cuts into law
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed into law historic income tax cuts. Senate Bill 3 reduces Missouri's top state individual income tax rate from 5.3 percent to 4.95 percent starting in 2023. The governor also signed into law a $40 million tax break for farmers, ranchers...
City, property manager working to keep Brittany Village running
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Brittany Village Apartments is facing financial struggles after complex owners were warned several times to pay their utilities or they will be turned off. City officials were notified by the Missouri American Water Cooperation a few weeks ago that the cooperation was in the process of...
Vaccine clinic to be in upper lobby of Civic Arena
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department announced a slight change to this week's free vaccination clinic. Due to sidewalk construction outside the lower level entrances, the clinic will now be held in the upper level ticket lobby. The clinic will still be on Thursday from 9 a.m. to...
SALUTE THE BADGE: David Hart steps in as Interim Chief of Police for SJPD
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The new interim chief of police, David Hart, is less than a week into his new position, but is not new to the St. Joseph Police Department. Hart has been with SJPD for 23 years and while he never had the goal of becoming the chief, he does want to help make the city and department better with his new title.
NAACP voices concerns on city's pick for police chief consultant
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council will pay former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith $250 per hour, not exceeding $25,000 for consulting services as they begin the search for a new SJPD police chief. After Connally's retirement last Friday, many groups including the NAACP are worried what this...
Missouri Western releases men's basketball schedule, set to play Kentucky Wildcats
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University has released their men's basketball 2022-23 schedule which includes an exhibition game in Kentucky. The Griffons will head to Lexington to play the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, October 30 for the first time in program history. It will be the team's first Division...
HDDA announces demolition of Red Lion Hotel to build new one
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The HDDA - St. Joseph, LLC recently announced a change in plans to the Red Lion Hotel which the group now owns. The original plan was a rehabilitation project to the existing hotel. The HDDA announced Friday a demolition plan of Red Lion Hotel and rebuild a new one.
St. Joseph, Civic Arena set to host MSHSAA Volleyball championships in 2025
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Tuesday that the St. Joseph Sports Commission and Civic Arena have been chosen to host future volleyball championships. St. Joseph will be the host city for Class 1-5 state championships starting in 2025. MSHSAA has awarded the championships for...
2 seriously injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were seriously injured following a motorcycle crash Tuesday night. According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a motorcycle was travelling westbound on Frederick Avenue when it collided with a truck that was turning left to get on to northbound Interstate 29. The driver and passenger...
FCC film festival highlights racial injustice
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The First Christian Church kicked off their October Film Festival that aims to bring healthy discussions of the racial injustices that minority groups face to the St. Joseph community. The two films being shown are "The Hate U Give" and "A Home Called Nebraska" "We have picked...
Latino's Connect celebrates Hispanic Heritage month
Latinos Connect brought the very first Latinos celebration to St. Joseph. Latinos Connect brought their very first Latinos celebration to St. Joseph on Saturday to join in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month which started September 15 and lasts through October 15.
