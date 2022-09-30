Read full article on original website
Emmerdale character to be killed off in Storm week after star quit
Isobel Steele has quit her role as Liv and will be killed of in the 50th Anniversary episodes according to The Sun. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19984201/emmerdale-star-quits-soap/. I just hope they do it well. This is going to be a shocking death though, For the 50th I imagined they would just kill off characters...
Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi responds to possible 60th anniversary return
Doctor Who spoilers follow. Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi has responded to a possible return for the show's 60th anniversary. Incoming showrunner Russell T Davies has already confirmed David Tennant will be part of next year's festivities, along with new Doctor actor Ncuti Gatwa. Many fans will surely want to...
ED star quits, rumoured to be killed off (possible SPOILERS)
Just read that Isobel Steele (Liv) has quit & will be killed off soon. Will anyone be sad to see her go? What do you think about her exit?. I personally have gone off the character of Liv for quite some time now & am not bothered she's going. Regarding the actress I do wish Isobel the best with her singing career aspirations.
Worst castings in soap history
Sorry. But i have still not got over them choosing the wrong actress to play Michelle Fowler when the character came back to the show. If it is not possible to improve on the original then it is pointless doing the recast in the first place. Michelle being recast was...
EastEnders confirms arrest for Ben Mitchell's rapist Lewis Butler
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed an arrest for Ben Mitchell's rapist Lewis Butler. The soap aired a brief update on the storyline in Monday's episode as a twist of Lola Pearce trying to get Ben...
Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson reveals the mistake she constantly made in early season
Grey's Anatomy veteran Chandra Wilson has revealed a pronunciation mistake she would consistently make in an earlier season of the medical drama. The actress is known to fans for playing strong-willed surgeon Dr Miranda Bailey, a role she will reprise in the show's 19th season, premiering in the US in just a few days.
EastEnders Episode Discussion 3/10/2022 - Jonah & The Phil
Keeble warns Phil that she'll go after the rest of his family if Jimmie isn't taken off Billy's case. Shirley blackmails Sam for more money, threatening that she'll tell Phil the truth. Sam tries to call Shirley's bluff, but it goes wrong when Shirley storms off to find Phil. Jonah...
ED - much loved characters to die
Not sure if this has been posted but I read the producer said “some much loved characters are going to die” because of the storm. I’ve seen people speculating Al, but much loved characters?. Their idea of loved characters are such like the Dingles (not a chance...
Grey's Anatomy star's Netflix show confirmed to be ending
Kate and Tully will return for a bigger, final season of Firefly Lane at Netflix. Led by Grey's Anatomy's Katherine Heigl and Scrubs' Sarah Chalke, the series revolves around a friendship spanning decades and being put to the test of time. First landing on the streamer in February 2021, Firefly...
Dermot O'Leary explains how Big Brother reboot should differ from Love Island
This Morning host Dermot O'Leary has opened up about the upcoming Big Brother reboot, admitting it needs to be very different from Love Island to work. He said it needs to be "less of a popularity contest" and go back to how it was in the early days as "more of a social experiment".
The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement
The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer teases big changes are coming
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for House of the Dragon episode eight (below) has teased more shock twists and even the potential death of a major character. The series, which has not been a stranger to brutally killing off characters in a swift fashion, has hinted at the possibility of a key player dying in the upcoming episode.
9 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Robyn's life hangs in the balance, prompting Marty to make some big decisions about his future. Meanwhile, Stevie is forced to reflect on her behaviour when Jonty makes a shock return to the ED. Here's a full collection of the nine biggest moments...
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco reflects on secret romance with co-star Johnny Galecki
The Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki have opened up about their secret romance. The pair, who played Penny and Leonard Hofstadter on the long-running show, dated in real life for two years. The Flight Attendant star Kaley admitted she had a crush on her co-star from...
Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark explains Galadriel and Halbrand's relationship
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actress Morfydd Clark has opened up about Galadriel and Halbrand's relationship on the show and said it was "really fun" for her to explore the character's vulnerabilities. Clark, who plays the Elven warrior Galadriel in Amazon Prime Video's fantasy series, opposite Charlie...
Coronation Street's Alya Nazir spots new clue in murder mystery
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Alya Nazir pursues a new lead in Stu Carpenter's historic case tonight (October 3). Alya is determined to clear Stu's name after he previously spent years in prison for the murder of a woman called Charlie. Stu has always insisted that a corrupt police detective forced him to make a false confession.
Doctor Who and Noughts and Crosses stars appear in first trailer for BBC's Wreck
BBC Three has released a first look at new thriller series Wreck, which premieres this weekend. It stars Noughts and Crosses' Jack Rowan as Danny, alongside Doctor Who's Thaddea Graham as Vivian in the main ensemble cast. The slasher series follows Jamie (Oscar Kennedy) as he takes a job on...
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland's new competition show revealed in first official trailer
A first look at Modern Family star Sarah Hyland's new competition show has been released. Play-Doh Squished, which airs on Amazon's ad-supported streaming service Freevee, comes after a holiday special that aired last year. Each week, teams are challenged to create Play-Doh creations based on a theme. They will be...
Masked Dancer's Steph McGovern reveals secret clues she dropped before unmasking
Newly-unmasked The Masked Dancer UK star Steph McGovern has revealed the secret clues she dropped beforehand. The TV presenter was unveiled as Tomato Sauce over the weekend (October 2) after being eliminated from the competition, and admitted on yesterday's (October 3) Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4 that she's "rubbish at keeping secrets".
