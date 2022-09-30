ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale character to be killed off in Storm week after star quit

Isobel Steele has quit her role as Liv and will be killed of in the 50th Anniversary episodes according to The Sun. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19984201/emmerdale-star-quits-soap/. I just hope they do it well. This is going to be a shocking death though, For the 50th I imagined they would just kill off characters...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi responds to possible 60th anniversary return

Doctor Who spoilers follow. Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi has responded to a possible return for the show's 60th anniversary. Incoming showrunner Russell T Davies has already confirmed David Tennant will be part of next year's festivities, along with new Doctor actor Ncuti Gatwa. Many fans will surely want to...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

ED star quits, rumoured to be killed off (possible SPOILERS)

Just read that Isobel Steele (Liv) has quit & will be killed off soon. Will anyone be sad to see her go? What do you think about her exit?. I personally have gone off the character of Liv for quite some time now & am not bothered she's going. Regarding the actress I do wish Isobel the best with her singing career aspirations.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Worst castings in soap history

Sorry. But i have still not got over them choosing the wrong actress to play Michelle Fowler when the character came back to the show. If it is not possible to improve on the original then it is pointless doing the recast in the first place. Michelle being recast was...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders confirms arrest for Ben Mitchell's rapist Lewis Butler

The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed an arrest for Ben Mitchell's rapist Lewis Butler. The soap aired a brief update on the storyline in Monday's episode as a twist of Lola Pearce trying to get Ben...
PUBLIC SAFETY
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Discussion 3/10/2022 - Jonah & The Phil

Keeble warns Phil that she'll go after the rest of his family if Jimmie isn't taken off Billy's case. Shirley blackmails Sam for more money, threatening that she'll tell Phil the truth. Sam tries to call Shirley's bluff, but it goes wrong when Shirley storms off to find Phil. Jonah...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

ED - much loved characters to die

Not sure if this has been posted but I read the producer said “some much loved characters are going to die” because of the storm. I’ve seen people speculating Al, but much loved characters?. Their idea of loved characters are such like the Dingles (not a chance...
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's Netflix show confirmed to be ending

Kate and Tully will return for a bigger, final season of Firefly Lane at Netflix. Led by Grey's Anatomy's Katherine Heigl and Scrubs' Sarah Chalke, the series revolves around a friendship spanning decades and being put to the test of time. First landing on the streamer in February 2021, Firefly...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement

The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer teases big changes are coming

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for House of the Dragon episode eight (below) has teased more shock twists and even the potential death of a major character. The series, which has not been a stranger to brutally killing off characters in a swift fashion, has hinted at the possibility of a key player dying in the upcoming episode.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
Spoilers
digitalspy.com

9 huge Casualty spoilers for next week

Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Robyn's life hangs in the balance, prompting Marty to make some big decisions about his future. Meanwhile, Stevie is forced to reflect on her behaviour when Jonty makes a shock return to the ED. Here's a full collection of the nine biggest moments...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Alya Nazir spots new clue in murder mystery

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Alya Nazir pursues a new lead in Stu Carpenter's historic case tonight (October 3). Alya is determined to clear Stu's name after he previously spent years in prison for the murder of a woman called Charlie. Stu has always insisted that a corrupt police detective forced him to make a false confession.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Masked Dancer's Steph McGovern reveals secret clues she dropped before unmasking

Newly-unmasked The Masked Dancer UK star Steph McGovern has revealed the secret clues she dropped beforehand. The TV presenter was unveiled as Tomato Sauce over the weekend (October 2) after being eliminated from the competition, and admitted on yesterday's (October 3) Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4 that she's "rubbish at keeping secrets".
THEATER & DANCE

