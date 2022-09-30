One of the year’s most anticipated annual community events in Pasadena is making its awaited return Saturday morning. Thousands of participants and spectators are expected to attend the Pasadena Latino Heritage Parade and Festival which kicks off at 10 a.m. at Los Robles Avenue and Prescott Street, rolls south on Los Robles then turns west on Villa Street and ends with a festival at the Villa Parke Community Center at 363 E. Villa Street.

