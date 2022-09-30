ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Pasadenans Celebrate Latino Traditions Saturday With Parade, Music and Food

One of the year’s most anticipated annual community events in Pasadena is making its awaited return Saturday morning. Thousands of participants and spectators are expected to attend the Pasadena Latino Heritage Parade and Festival which kicks off at 10 a.m. at Los Robles Avenue and Prescott Street, rolls south on Los Robles then turns west on Villa Street and ends with a festival at the Villa Parke Community Center at 363 E. Villa Street.
October Deemed First-Tee Greater Pasadena Month by Pasadena City Council

The month of October has been recognized as First Tee-Greater Pasadena Month by the Pasadena City Council in a proclamation signed by Mayor Victor Gordo on behalf of the city’s Councilmembers. First Tee-Greater Pasadena is a local organization helping kids and teens learn life lessons — through the game...
Ellen Kramer Appointed Young & Healthy’s New Executive Director

Nonprofit organization Young and Healthy, which is dedicated to helping Pasadena area children who lack access to medical and dental care, has appointed Ellen Kramer, an experienced nonprofit leader and social justice advocate, as Executive Director. Kramer said there is nothing more important to her than investing the organization’s collective...
Pasadena Police Seize 328,000 Fentanyl Pills, Some “Candy Colored,” Alert Parents to Be Watchful of Candy Children Bring Home at Halloween

Pasadena police said Thursday that on Sept. 24 investigators from the Department’s Major Narcotics/Special Investigations Section seized approximately 328,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of cocaine, and a ghost gun during an ongoing narcotics investigation. Within the seized contraband, investigators found several packages of candy-colored fentanyl pills, according to police.
