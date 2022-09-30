Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LAYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Los AngelesYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Pasadenans Celebrate Latino Traditions Saturday With Parade, Music and Food
One of the year’s most anticipated annual community events in Pasadena is making its awaited return Saturday morning. Thousands of participants and spectators are expected to attend the Pasadena Latino Heritage Parade and Festival which kicks off at 10 a.m. at Los Robles Avenue and Prescott Street, rolls south on Los Robles then turns west on Villa Street and ends with a festival at the Villa Parke Community Center at 363 E. Villa Street.
pasadenanow.com
Latino Heritage Parade Saturday Will Feature Colorful Equestrian Groups, Dancers, Marchers and Musicians
Coming back after a gap of two years, the much anticipated Pasadena Latino Heritage Parade and Festival on Saturday morning will feature 50 entrants and two special equestrian groups. More than 2,000 participants and spectators are expected to attend. Festivities start at 10 a.m. at Los Robles Avenue and Prescott...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Mexican American History Association to Hold its Annual Honoree Luncheon Sunday
The Pasadena Mexican American History Association (PMAHA) will hold its annual honoree luncheon for families and supporters on October 2, at noon at Mijares Restaurant. The annual luncheon will be focused on the culture and history of Mexican Americans within the Pasadena community. At the event, PMAHA will honor two...
pasadenanow.com
New Marina Restaurant Offers a Happy Vibe, Friendly Service and Exceptional Italian Cuisine
Thursday night on Cordova Avenue. The streets are silent. You can hear the quiet clicking of the “Walk/Don’t Walk” signs at Lake Avenue. The buzz of exercise through the glass walls at LA Fitness looks like a video ad with the sound turned down. But pulling open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
October Deemed First-Tee Greater Pasadena Month by Pasadena City Council
The month of October has been recognized as First Tee-Greater Pasadena Month by the Pasadena City Council in a proclamation signed by Mayor Victor Gordo on behalf of the city’s Councilmembers. First Tee-Greater Pasadena is a local organization helping kids and teens learn life lessons — through the game...
pasadenanow.com
Historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Blvd. Soon to be Home to Lucid Motors Showroom
The historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard will soon be home to Lucid Motors, the California-based electric car company which observers describe as the industry’s first serious challenger to Tesla’s dominance in the high-end luxury EV market. The three-story gem is being revitalized by builder Abbott Construction...
pasadenanow.com
Ellen Kramer Appointed Young & Healthy’s New Executive Director
Nonprofit organization Young and Healthy, which is dedicated to helping Pasadena area children who lack access to medical and dental care, has appointed Ellen Kramer, an experienced nonprofit leader and social justice advocate, as Executive Director. Kramer said there is nothing more important to her than investing the organization’s collective...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Seize 328,000 Fentanyl Pills, Some “Candy Colored,” Alert Parents to Be Watchful of Candy Children Bring Home at Halloween
Pasadena police said Thursday that on Sept. 24 investigators from the Department’s Major Narcotics/Special Investigations Section seized approximately 328,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of cocaine, and a ghost gun during an ongoing narcotics investigation. Within the seized contraband, investigators found several packages of candy-colored fentanyl pills, according to police.
Comments / 0