5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LA
Today, the best pumpkin patches in Los Angeles are kind of like music festivals. Many of them have stages with bands playing, food trucks, carnival rides, and VIP wristbands that let you use cleaner bathrooms.
L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month
One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
pasadenanow.com
New Marina Restaurant Offers a Happy Vibe, Friendly Service and Exceptional Italian Cuisine
Thursday night on Cordova Avenue. The streets are silent. You can hear the quiet clicking of the “Walk/Don’t Walk” signs at Lake Avenue. The buzz of exercise through the glass walls at LA Fitness looks like a video ad with the sound turned down. But pulling open...
18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022
Not every Halloween event is meant to scare you to death. There are some haunted houses on our list, but there are also family-friendly events and scary movie showings. At Universal Studios' annual Halloween events, you can face familiar enemies and be scared by big-budget scares and famous horror movie characters.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament Of Roses Announces 2023 Float Judges
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has selected Nicole Cavender, Jennie O’Hagan and Lois Hiranaga as judges for the 2023 Float Awards sponsored by FTD. This year’s judges bring unique perspectives on parades and floral presentations. Nicole is the Telleen/Jorgensen Director of the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena. Jennie was a four-time television producer of the Rose Parade on broadcast partner KTLA and is currently Director of Programming at Boston Globe Media. Lois is the owner of Lois Hiranaga Floral Design, specializing in destination wedding florals, lobby & resort flowers, convention florals and private residence interiorscape.
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Mexican American History Association to Hold its Annual Honoree Luncheon Sunday
The Pasadena Mexican American History Association (PMAHA) will hold its annual honoree luncheon for families and supporters on October 2, at noon at Mijares Restaurant. The annual luncheon will be focused on the culture and history of Mexican Americans within the Pasadena community. At the event, PMAHA will honor two...
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
Screen films at the Hola México Film Festival. Cat lovers need to check into CatCon. Road trip to Desert Daze for music and experiences. Bring the fam to Nights Of the Jack.
mynewsla.com
Beyond Fest, Bad Bunny, Oktoberfests and More: What to Do In LA This Weekend
There’s a little bit of everything from vintage curated shopping, mezcal tastings, and film and music festivals to round out the week. Beyond Fest kicks off Friday night with free screenings of new and older films. You can take a tour of Hollywood Forever Cemetery this weekend with friends, or take the family to Montrose Oktoberfest or the Pacific Airshow. Bad Bunny is playing at SoFi Stadium while Tame Impala and Stevie Nicks headline Desert Daze and Ohana Fest, respectively.
notquitenigella.com
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!
Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
Tastea Adding Three New Locations in Los Angeles
The company will soon serve tea in Torrance, City of Industry, and Silver Lake
This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
daytrippen.com
Olvera Street Los Angeles Day Trip
Olvera Street is truly a magical place nestled among the skyscrapers, condominiums, lofts, restaurants, bars, and clubs is a landmark that still retains its authentic charm and truly captures the essence of what LA used to look like years ago. It’s nice to know as Los Angeles’ cultural roots seem...
pasadenanow.com
Latino Heritage Parade Saturday Will Feature Colorful Equestrian Groups, Dancers, Marchers and Musicians
Coming back after a gap of two years, the much anticipated Pasadena Latino Heritage Parade and Festival on Saturday morning will feature 50 entrants and two special equestrian groups. More than 2,000 participants and spectators are expected to attend. Festivities start at 10 a.m. at Los Robles Avenue and Prescott...
Complex
Bad Bunny Honored With His Own Day in Los Angeles
Los Angeles officials are giving Bad Bunny his flowers. Earlier this week, the L.A. City Council officially declared Oct. 1 “Bad Bunny Day,” making it the second U.S. city—following Boston—to honor the artist with his very own day. The resolution was introduced by City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday, just hours before Bad Bunny kicked off his two-night performance at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadenans Celebrate Latino Traditions Saturday With Parade, Music and Food
One of the year’s most anticipated annual community events in Pasadena is making its awaited return Saturday morning. Thousands of participants and spectators are expected to attend the Pasadena Latino Heritage Parade and Festival which kicks off at 10 a.m. at Los Robles Avenue and Prescott Street, rolls south on Los Robles then turns west on Villa Street and ends with a festival at the Villa Parke Community Center at 363 E. Villa Street.
NBC Los Angeles
The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA
Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
NBC Los Angeles
Possibly Armed Individual Holed Up in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near...
