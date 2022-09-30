Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Gallup, Lamb TDs lead Cowboys to 25-10 win over Commanders
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cooper Rush scrambled to his right, scanning the end zone for a target on a potential go-ahead touchdown. Dak Prescott's backup found one he hadn't played with yet in a remarkable run as the super sub for the Dallas Cowboys. Rush won again filling in for...
KENS 5
Florida man rescues stranded, shivering tabby cat during Hurricane Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — There have been hundreds of rescues in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but perhaps none went more viral than this one. Mike Ross saving this terrified tabby cat at Bonita Beach Wednesday has been seen more than one million times on social media. Not long...
Hurricane Ian: Florida search and rescue efforts redoubled
FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct 3 (Reuters) - Search and rescue teams in Florida on Monday were doubling back to check on tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Gulf Coast after completing an initial search of the area that was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the United States.
