Riverside County, CA

KENS 5

Gallup, Lamb TDs lead Cowboys to 25-10 win over Commanders

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cooper Rush scrambled to his right, scanning the end zone for a target on a potential go-ahead touchdown. Dak Prescott's backup found one he hadn't played with yet in a remarkable run as the super sub for the Dallas Cowboys. Rush won again filling in for...
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

Hurricane Ian: Florida search and rescue efforts redoubled

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct 3 (Reuters) - Search and rescue teams in Florida on Monday were doubling back to check on tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Gulf Coast after completing an initial search of the area that was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the United States.
FLORIDA STATE

