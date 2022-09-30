Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina after leaving at least 25 reported dead and millions without power across Florida

Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Fulton County DA seeks to disqualify attorneys for Republican 'fake electors'
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is trying to disqualify two of the attorneys for 11 of the Republican "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College and are now targets of an ongoing special purpose grand jury criminal investigation in Georgia. The latest public spat...
Clayton News Daily
Judge dismisses charges against top former state officials in Flint water crisis
A judge has dismissed charges against seven former top Michigan state officials for their alleged role in the Flint water crisis, ruling that the charges weren't valid due to a procedural error. The cases against Eden Wells, Richard Baird, Jarrod Agen, Nancy Peeler, Gerald Ambrose, Nicolas Lyon, and Darnell Earley...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia Department of Transportation plans long-term Interstate 285 lane reductions
ATLANTA – To further advance the Transform 285/400 interchange reconstruction project to final completion, the contractor for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close one Interstate 285 eastbound lane as early as Oct. 8 between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road for bridge demolition and reconstruction at Glenridge Drive, State Route 400, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. The closure of one lane in the westbound direction will follow approximately two weeks later.
Comments / 0