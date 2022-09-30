ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Columbia, KY
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Anchorage, KY
City
Pewee Valley, KY
City
Middletown, KY
City
Crestwood, KY
City
La Grange, KY
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming parade kicks off week of festivities in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals, dubbed a "Fall Fairytale" is officially underway in southern Indiana. The 2022 Harvest Homecoming parade began in New Albany on Spring Street on Sunday afternoon to kickoff the week-long event. The parade included over-the-top floats, vintage cars and bands. Several of...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Booth Days coming to New Albany's Harvest Homecoming

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Harvest Homecoming is happening in New Albany, and some of its most popular days are coming up. Booth Days are happening Oct. 6-9. This popular part of the annual event features several booths with food, drink, vendors and activities. The entire event is family friendly.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

New Albany welcomes fall with homecoming harvest festival

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Fall is here and New Albany is celebrating with a beloved tradition. Harvest Homecoming kicked off Saturday with a parade starting at New Albany High School and ending on Bank Street. The parade featured floats, bands and vintage cars. This year's parade theme was a...
NEW ALBANY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Venardos Circus#Random Org#Prospect#Th
leoweekly.com

Waverly Hills Sanatorium to Host Horrorpalooza, Nov. 4-6

As Halloween approaches, so many of us are getting ready for the (literal) chills and ghoulish thrills of the spooky season. What happens, though, when October is over, but you’re still in the mood for spookiness?. Enter Horrorpalooza Weekend, a three-day convention from Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov....
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (9/30)

$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. Local hip-hop artists RMLLW2LLZ and The N8VS join Late for Dinner (Las Vegas), Sons of Silverton (Cincinnati), and Nick Ramsey (Racine, WI) at Art Sanctuary. This show will also stream on YouTube. SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Brown-Forman Amphitheater (Waterfront Park) $20...
LOUISVILLE, KY
macaronikid.com

Top 10 Events in Westminster-Carroll: Oct 3 - 9

You can check out our full event calendar HERE, but the list below are our Top 10 picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Carroll County this week. Don't miss out on all the fun, and please be sure to let them know you saw it in Macaroni Kid Westminster-Carroll!
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Bowman Fest celebrates 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bowman Field celebrated 100 years and brought back the popular Bowman Fest to celebrate aviation and military heritage. There were tons of airplane displays on Saturday and Sunday, along with vintage cars, plane rides and military reenactments. It was postponed during COVID and now the organizers are just happy to get people back.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
24hip-hop.com

Hip-Hop Fraternity: Bringing Dreams to Life

Our mission for the Louisville Kentucky Chapter of the Hip-Hop Fraternity is to give industry professionals and independent artists the opportunity to have their voices heard. We strive to give artists the tools necessary to be successful in the entertainment industry. Hip-Hop Fraternity vows to help develop and guide the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

A Look at Louisville Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival [Fan Photos]

Last weekend, thousands of rock fans from all over the world descended on Louisville, Kentucky for an epic, four days of live music. For those of us that didn't get to make it to this year's Louder Than Life Festival, we've got a look into what we missed from some locals who were there. Plus, you can keep scrolling to see some pro shots from Louder Than Life as well.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming kicks off 2022 festival with parade on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's popular fall festival kicks off this weekend with its annual parade. The Harvest Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the official kickoff to the weeklong fall festival, which is held in Downtown New Albany. The parade includes "over-the-top...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLWT 5

Doctors and patients among spirits at haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium

One of Louisville's most famous haunted grounds is opening its haunted house this weekend. Waverly Hills' haunted house will begin tours for the Halloween season starting this Friday. Watch our previous coverage of the haunted sanatorium in the player above. This isn't the full tour of the old sanatorium, but...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy