pinedaleroundup.com
Sheriff's report Sept. 19 to Sept. 25
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported 199 calls from Sept.19 to Sept. 25, including three domestic disputes, a suicidal person, 25 citizen assists, a structure fire, 11 suspicious incidents, eight traffic complaints, 29 urinalyses and 32 vehicle identification number inspections. Sept. 19. At 1:08 a.m., a domestic dispute was...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
oilcity.news
Driver dies, passenger injured in rollover crash on Wyoming Highway 28 on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A driver died and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Wyoming Highway 28 near Lander, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 6:54 p.m. Wednesday. It...
buckrail.com
Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors
WILSON, Wyo. — A local favorite and feature on Guy Fieri’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors on Oct. 15. According to their website, Nora’s was first opened in 1982 by Noras Tygum, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 79.
wrrnetwork.com
Woman’s Death ruled Asphyxiation due to Drowning
The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has released a Verdict and Case Docket in the death of 22-year-old Kim K. Blackburn who was found unresponsive floating in the water of Morton Lake (pilot Butte Reservoir) on July 22nd this summer. The cause of death was reported to be Asphyxiation due to freshwater drowning, however the manner of her death is undetermined. The Relevant toxicology from a autopsy report indicated Blackburn was intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.381. A person is considered intoxicated if their BAC level is at 0.08. The information released by the coroner indicated her death occurred about 5 p.m. that day, give or take one hour.
