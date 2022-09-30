Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone after striking South Carolina and leaving at least 45 dead in Florida

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Black residents in 2 Florida neighborhoods say they have been left out of Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Latronia Latson said she feels like she has been neglected in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Latson, who lives in the Dunbar neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida, said she can't get to a relief center to get bottled water and other necessities being distributed because she doesn't have transportation; the bus system is not running in her neighborhood. Her stove and microwave also mysteriously stopped working after the hurricane, despite power being restored.
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died after a US Supreme Court ruling led to new guidelines in his case and in similar requests in prisons across the country. Ramirez, 38, was killed Wednesday evening...
Fair Fight Action likely to appeal voting rights decision
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a voting rights group founded by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Monday they will likely appeal last week’s federal court ruling upholding Georgia’s election laws. Fair Fight Action challenged a long list of Georgia election policies as unconstitutional in the lawsuit filed...
