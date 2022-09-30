ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone after striking South Carolina and leaving at least 45 dead in Florida

By Jason Hanna, Elizabeth Wolfe, Alaa Elassar, CNN
Albany Herald
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Black residents in 2 Florida neighborhoods say they have been left out of Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Latronia Latson said she feels like she has been neglected in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Latson, who lives in the Dunbar neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida, said she can't get to a relief center to get bottled water and other necessities being distributed because she doesn't have transportation; the bus system is not running in her neighborhood. Her stove and microwave also mysteriously stopped working after the hurricane, despite power being restored.
FORT MYERS, FL
Albany Herald

Fair Fight Action likely to appeal voting rights decision

ATLANTA — Lawyers for a voting rights group founded by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Monday they will likely appeal last week’s federal court ruling upholding Georgia’s election laws. Fair Fight Action challenged a long list of Georgia election policies as unconstitutional in the lawsuit filed...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy