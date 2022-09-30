Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Justice Now: DISD Has ‘Shocking Level of Dysfunction’
Local advocacy group Dallas Justice Now strongly believes there is an education crisis in the city, so much so that it has led protest marches, spoken at board of trustee meetings, and issued scathing press releases about “injustice and inequality” within the school district. The group “is currently...
dallasexpress.com
Students Plead to DISD Board for Band Leader to Stay
Carlton Williams stood inches away from a television screen in the hall of the Dallas Independent School District building Thursday, watching as multiple students asked the Board of Trustees to allow the band leader for the Skyline High School Marching Band to remain in his position and renew his contract.
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
dallasexpress.com
Equest: Doing the Most Good Utilizing Equine Therapy
Horse riding isn’t just for fun or racing but can be very therapeutic for people with disabilities that have physical, cognitive, sensory, learning, social, and emotional needs. Located within the Great Trinity Forest in Dallas, Equest, founded in 1981 and formally called the Freedom Ride Foundation, is a therapeutic equestrian center that utilizes horses to provide natural therapeutic services to children, adults, and those with diverse needs.
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
dallasexpress.com
How Texas Schools Can Fight Fentanyl
Fentanyl overdoses are a growing problem in Texas, and public schools are no exception. Texas experienced 1,672 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021, an 89% increase from 2020. Even rural school districts are stocking up on NARCAN to fight fentanyl overdoses, as reported by The Dallas Express. Robin Lindeman, executive director of...
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
dallasexaminer.com
2022 Midterm Elections Page: What you need to know
The goal of this page is to be a one stop shop for all necessary information needed to prepare voters for the upcoming midterm election. Below are descriptions of candidates running for different races in Dallas County area as well as state and national congressional offices. U.S. Representative District 30.
dallasexpress.com
Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
dallasexpress.com
TEA Withholds Complaint on Alleged DISD Grade Manipulation
The Dallas Express has learned that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is investigating at least one Dallas Independent School District (DISD) campus for attendance and grade manipulation allegations. In response to a Public Information Request filed by The Dallas Express, the TEA opted to withhold a complaint it had received...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like every state, Texas has a set schedule for when it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the state's Health and Human...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
State of Texas: Abbott or O’Rourke? Debate helps some undecided voters choose
Polling released earlier in the week by Emerson College Polling and The Hill showed Abbott with an 8-point lead over O'Rourke. The challenger faces the challenge of winning over a shrinking pool of undecided voters.
pwshblueprints.com
New Assistant Principal Joins Student Services
Previously working at Dallas ISD elementary schools, Eric Lockett joins Plano West Senior High School as the new Assistant Principal. “My favorite aspect of teaching is seeing students and their progress,” said Mr. Lockett. “I love watching them succeed in meeting their goals whatever they are.”. Mr. Lockett...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Lewisville, TX
Lewisville, Texas is a popular suburb of Dallas located just northwest of the city. It’s known as a recreational hub as it is home to Lewisville Lake, a massive body of water that is popular for boating, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, and more. Interstate 35 cuts directly through Lewisville,...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Business Hall of Fame to Honor 2022 Inductees
Six inductees will be honored during the 40th Anniversary Induction Dinner of the Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation. The dinner will be held on November 3, according to a press release from the Foundation. Four of the inductees are from Houston, and two are from Dallas. Richard Fisher, the...
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
Texas governor debate recap: Fact checking Beto, Abbott claims on immigration, taxes
Check here for updates.
