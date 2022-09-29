Read full article on original website
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — We continue our coverage about the current national COVID-19 guidelines in place for our veterans at the V.A. Medical Centers. FOX56 has been following this story since March, sharing stories of heartbreak and frustration over these restrictions. Now a new family has come forward, saying that since no substantial changes have been made over the last two years, they’re taking things into their own hands.
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are hosting a non-perishable food drive benefitting The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank from October 1st through November 1st. People are encouraged to donate a bag of non-perishable food items to receive one ticket voucher redeemable for a regular season 2023 RailRiders...
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The city of Wilkes-Barre kicked off the first day of October with their second annual Oktoberfest. A couple of water stein holding contests were held as well as live music, vendors and a beer tent from a local brewery. What first started as a way...
