The Kitchn: This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal
A great make-ahead breakfast casserole is the perfect back-pocket recipe for when you’re hosting overnight guests. Do all the work the night before, then pop it in the oven the next morning for a decadent and special occasion-worthy meal. Your guests will love that you went the extra mile to make them feel special, and no one has to know how easy it was to prepare!
thepioneerwoman.com
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
purewow.com
Mark Bittman’s Spinach Carbonara
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Lightly cooked spinach gives this classic pasta a fresh bite. You want pasta and you want it now. Enter Mark...
Quick And Easy Homemade Ranch Dressing: Recipes Worth Making
Homemade Ranch Dressing tastes tangy and savory and pairs well with so many dishes! And this recipe is so quick and easy, that it’ll ensure you’ll keep coming back to make more. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare. Check out the video above to see how it...
Click10.com
Pasta with Brown Butter Squash
1 small butternut or acorn squash, peeled and cut into small chunks. Cook the pasta in salted water according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and toss with a drizzle of olive oil to prevent sticking while you prepare the brown butter squash. Heat a drizzle of olive oil...
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
Vegan Stuffed Shells With Tofu Ricotta: Recipes Worth Cooking
These vegan stuffed shells are surprisingly easy to prepare and will make you feel like a top chef. It’s also a showstopper that never fails to wow dinner party guests. The flavor of the sauce is carried throughout the dish, so a great marinara or arrabbiata sauce is crucial.
