ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

Biker club presents check to Crittenton Centers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local biker club presented a donation to the Crittenton Centers to help out Peoria’s children. For the past four years, the Paul Revere Riders have donated upwards of $500 dollars to the Crittenton Centers each year. It started with their wish to help local children, but also do it to honor one of their former riders, who was adopted from the organization. On Saturday, the group donated a $3,000 check from money they raised from doing bike rides.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

3 more COVID deaths in McLean County; transmission remains low

McLean County reports three more COVID-related deaths as new cases and hospitalizations continue to drop. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) said Friday the three deaths include a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and another man in his 90s. None was associated with a long-term care facility.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington Township fire department welcomes new truck with residents’ help

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Township Fire Department recently purchased a new firetruck, and decided to welcome it to the fleet with the community’s help. The five-man truck holds over 1,000 tons of water. It’s a replacement for a truck they got over 25 years ago. Along with giving visitors a peek at the new vehicle, the fire department hosted an open house for the community to come and see the station. Along with food and activities, firefighters asked the community to help them with the tradition of pushing the newest engine into the building.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Caterpillar hosts family day for employees

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Caterpillar invited all their employees out to the Riverfront for some family fun Saturday afternoon. The company wanted to give their workers a chance to enjoy a day with their families, while showing them some of what CAT has to offer. Alongside games, food, and book signings, there were real CAT machines available for an up-close look. Kids could ride even ride around in a mini CAT machine.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Health
Peoria, IL
Health
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Hunts Drive-In

Hunts Drive-In is a classic Peoria spot and memory for a lot of us. Below are some photos of Hunt’s Drive-In from the past and then there’s links to five blogs I’ve done on a spot that still serves up Hunt’s beloved ice cream treats!. Scroll...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington woman uses Facebook to reunite with biological son

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In 1996, at the age of 19, Jennifer Middlebrooks of Bloomington became a mother for the third time. She made the difficult decision to give up her baby boy JayCe for adoption. “He needed a better life than what I could give him at the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Hospices#Osf#Medical Services#General Health#Osf Hospice#Cahps#Clinical Operations
WAND TV

Person extracted from car following I-72 incident

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two people killed in Illinois crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on La Moille Road while 72-year-old Bonnie Acker of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown in her 2017 Buick.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Harwood identifies homeless homicide victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified a homicide victim that was located Thursday near Adams and Hancock Streets. According to a coroner’s office press release, 66-year-old Kenneth Charles Bryant, who was reportedly homeless, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck.
PEORIA, IL
dailypaws.com

'Snuggle Bug' Dog Who Loves Getting Tucked in Gets Adopted After Year at Shelter

A sweet moment caught on camera led to the adoption of an older shelter dog this month after she spent a year without a home. A dedicated Knox County (Illinois) Humane Society employee was getting Sandy, the 10-year-old pit bull mix, ready for bed several weeks ago when the humane society's director—Erin Buckmaster, who works on a volunteer basis—noticed the ritual on the surveillance camera.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
1470 WMBD

Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Scenic Drives return this and next weekend

CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy

PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

World War II Prisoner of War laid to rest in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County family received closure after almost a century. From Pontiac to Gridley American flags lined the road Saturday to honor US Army Air Corps’ Private First Class John Lewis Ferguson. Ferguson was born in Gridley March 2, 1922 and died in the...
GRIDLEY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Juvenile stabbed during fight in Peoria Friday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy