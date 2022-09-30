ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Utes get revenge on Beavers

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 12 University of Utah Football team held Oregon State to just three points in the second half, running away with a 42-16 victory over the Beavers in a sold-out Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Pac-12 play. Utah...
