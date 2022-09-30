Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
PHOTOS: Utes get revenge on Beavers
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 12 University of Utah Football team held Oregon State to just three points in the second half, running away with a 42-16 victory over the Beavers in a sold-out Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Pac-12 play. Utah...
ASU football uniform combination vs. USC met with clamors for Sun Devils' win vs. Trojans
The Arizona State Sun Devils are donning white and gold for their Pac-12 football game on Saturday night against USC. The ASU football team will wear white shoes, white socks, white pants, white gloves, a white jersey and a gold helmet for their game against the Trojans in Los Angeles.
USC hosts star-studded lineup of 2023 prospects for Arizona State game
USC’s 2023 recruiting class sits at No.14 nationally and second in the Pac-12 behind rival Oregon. USC’s 2023 class could end the year in the top 10 or maybe even higher. The class consists of 17 pledges. This is a big hosting weekend for the Trojans in a...
Comments / 0