Yuya Yoshida, Jessica Watychowicz win Twin Cities Marathon
MINNEAPOLIS -- Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz were the winners of the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning.Yoshida, a 25-year-old from Japan, was the men's winner, finishing with a time of 2:11:28.Thirty-one-year-old Watychowicz from Colorado Springs had a time of 2:33:09.The marathon started at 8 a.m. near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 6,495 runners made their way around the chain of lakes, along the Mississippi River and end at the State Capitol in St. Paul.A total of 8,469 runners finished the 10 mile run. The USATF 10 Mile Championships were held in conjunction with the ten mile race.Hillary Bor from Colorado Springs won the men's 10-mile race, setting a course record with a time of 46:06.Fiona O'Keefe, of Concord, Massachusetts, won the women's 10-mile event with a time of 51:42.A total of 20,000 runners participated in events during the marathon weekend.
millcitytimes.com
Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards
Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
Minnesota Officer Escorts Girl to First Day of Kindergarten 5 Years After Saving Her Life
A little girl from Wayzata, Minnesota and a Minnesota state trooper share a special bond. No, the trooper isn't one of her parents, but he was special enough that he escorted this 5-year-old to her first day of kindergarten. That's because about 5 years earlier this state trooper helped save her life.
msureporter.com
Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store owner shares seeds of knowledge to IBE students
Robert Wagner and his son Clayton Wagner, both who are Minnesota State University, Mankato alum, came to campus with their wealth of knowledge about their family business Jim’s Apple Farm which is now known as Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. Speaking to students currently enrolled in the Integrated Business...
mprnews.org
Born 100 years ago and raised in Minnesota, Oscar Pettiford changed the sound of American music
If you've ever learned a band instrument, or know someone who has, chances are you've heard the tune "Blues in the Closet" — a signature of the bebop era. What you may not know is that its roots go back to north Minneapolis, where one of its creators grew up. And today — Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 — marks exactly 100 years since that jazz pioneer, Oscar Pettiford, was born.
fox9.com
University of Minnesota discovers ancient meteor crash site in Inver Grove Heights
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota geologists discovered the site of a meteor strike in Inver Grove Heights that dates back hundreds of millions of years. In a release published last month, the university says the crater appears to be about 350 feet beneath the city...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
mnprairieroots.com
Faribault celebrates community on the first day of October
DOWNTOWN FARIBAULT PROVED a busy place Saturday afternoon. It was good to see people out and about on a sun mixed with clouds kind of first day of October. The Faribault Main Street Chili Cook-off drew me downtown to sample chili served outdoors in front of nonprofits and businesses and even on a street corner. For me the event was as much about socializing as tasting chili.
"We all just love her so much": Anoka senior with rare genetic condition brings joy to her community
ANOKA, Minn. -- Senior year can be both exciting and a little bit scary, but an Anoka High School senior is doing her best to make life easier for everyone.Iris Lee was born with a rare genetic condition called Williams Syndrome. But it hasn't stopped her from getting involved and being a positive influence."Just visiting with her and her smile and her positive attitude, she affects everybody," said Michael Farley, principal.It's been like that since the first day Iris Lee set foot in Anoka schools. It's never been a question of can she? But more like, how many activities can...
John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th
Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
Jensen pressed to remove mall images from ad
MINNEAPOLIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has been asked to remove images of an iconic Latino mall from one of his campaign ads. The Mercado Central on East Lake Street is run by a cooperative that is politically neutral. The Mercado president and other members of the governing board say nobody asked for permission to film a campaign ad there.
Mercado Central board asks Jensen to remove its image from campaign ad
Mercado Central at 1515 East Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Leaders of Mercado Central in Minneapolis have accused the campaign of Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen of exploiting the cultural mall's image in a recent advertisement. In a letter to campaign...
Paralyzed Bloomington Jefferson football player begins rehabilitation in Colorado
Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader Ethan Glynn has started the next step in his recovery journey, according to family members. Ethan, who was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury during a game-time tackle on Sept. 2, was flown Thursday to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado to begin treatment at the world-renowned rehabilitation hospital.
fox9.com
Students run from football game in Brooklyn Park after false scare
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An outburst at a high school football game in Brooklyn Park caused a scare on Friday night. In a letter to parents, Principal Heather Miller-Cink says a "disruption in the student section" resulted in a person yelling there was a weapon. The principal says...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
visitshakopee.org
10 Great Places to Eat with Kids in Shakopee
With tasty options including pizza, barbecue, and international cuisines, the whole family will find something delicious to eat at these kid-friendly restaurants in Shakopee. Treat your kids to Mexican specialties at Pablo’s Mexican restaurant, which offers kid-sized tacos, quesadillas, taquitos, nachos, and enchiladas with a choice of side. There’s also American fare, such as a hamburger, chicken strips, and macaroni and cheese. Sides include both Mexican and American options, like Spanish rice, refried beans, fries, salad, and applesauce.
VERY Popular Restaurant For Sale in Minneapolis for $6 Million
Have you always had dreams of owning a restaurant? Wouldn't it be easier to buy something that was already established and successful and you could just hit the ground running?. That opportunity is here!. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge is for sale for the price of a cool 6 million dollars....
Third fire in a month reported at historic John H. Stevens House Museum in Minneapolis
A fire broke out early Saturday morning at the historic John H. Stevens House Museum in Minneapolis. The fire marked the third fire in a month at the site which remains closed due to damage from a fire reported on August 30.
