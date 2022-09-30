Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
'Blonde' author defends Netflix's 'feminist' adaptation of Marilyn Monroe novel
Joyce Carol Oates, who wrote the semi-fictional novel about Marilyn Monroe that the film is based on, tweeted that she thinks "Blonde" is a "revelation."
WATCH: M&M's new 'spokescandy' debuts in music video promoting inclusivity
M&M's introduced the world to its newest "spokescandy," Purple, Tuesday in a music video about being oneself.
brewingwriter.com
Atomic Habits Book Club Questions
This blog post contains affiliate links, no extra cost to you, thank you for your support!. Atomic Habits is one of the most popular self-help book, often a recommended read by not only those in the field of science and psychology but also productivity gurus. In this guide, you’ll find...
RELATED PEOPLE
Peloton Instructor Ash Pryor Shuts Down Fatphobia on Social Media
Ash Pryor doesn't back down. The founder of fitness nonprofit Relentless Rowing Academy, Pryor recently announced she's joining the Peloton team as a rowing instructor. While some people are celebrating the achievement with her, others took the announcement as an opportunity to critique and body-shame Pryor. Pryor took to Instagram...
Do robots understand jokes? Scientists give an android a sense of humor.
Japan's KYOTO — Why is this so funny? Researchers at Kyoto University claim that they are working on an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can analyze the intricate science of human laughter in an effort to make robots and humans have more natural conversations.
