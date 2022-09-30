Read full article on original website
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Rural fish fry a big success
Bowie Rural Fire Department members served up a fish fry last Saturday to a full house as the line went out the door for the event. An auction and live music by Monty Dawson were enjoyed by the guests. A separate concert was hosted later that night. (Photo by Barbara Green)
ntdaily.com
Denton’s Fall Market debuts on the Square
Tables full of homemade crafts, baked goods and fall decor overtook the Wells Fargo parking lot near the Denton Square on Sept. 24. There, vendors braved the heat to share their autumn treats at the first Denton ‘s Fall Market. Market host, MSquared owner Chelsea Bryant, held the event...
bowienewsonline.com
Local officials attend PIO training for emergencies
On Sept 22-23, several locals from Montague County traveled to the Region 9 Service Center for Public Information Training offered by Texas Division of Emergency Management instructors Lance Liggett and Greg Goettsch. The two-day class covered aspects ranging from social media to press conferences. The class had a media panel...
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House
This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
News Channel 25
Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
KXII.com
False active shooter report puts Gainesville School on temporary lockdown
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A false report of an active shooter put Gainesville High School on temporary lockdown. Gainesville Police said around 1 p.m. the department received a phone call stating there was an active shooter at the high school with injuries. First responders cleared the scene and determined there...
texomashomepage.com
Two Wichita Falls gas stations closed for criminal investigation
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are at the scene of two local convenience stores, serving search warrants for unspecified illegal activities in the store. Both Tami’s Sunoco and Convenient Food Mart at Rhea Road and Southwest Parkway have crime scene tape around the gas pumps and customers are being told they are closed.
Weatherford man dies in head-on collision in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A 73-year-old Weatherford man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening on US Hwy 67, 5 miles northeast of Ballinger. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report states Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, of Weatherford, was driving a pickup truck west on US 67, and Ben Baxter Bingham, 59, of Sonora, was driving a pickup truck east on 67.
texomashomepage.com
Body found and identified in Jacksboro
JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found in Jacksboro Monday morning has been identified. According to Jack County Sheriff Tom Spurlock, at approximately 9:51 a.m. Monday, September 26, Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Jacksboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of S Highway 281 for a report of a possible body.
bowienewsonline.com
The Lady Rabbits bounce back from first loss with a win against Vernon
The Bowie Lady Rabbits rebounded from their first district loss by beating district newcomer Vernon at home on Tuesday night. The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Lions in what proved to be a good bounce-back match for Bowie. The Lady Rabbits were coming off their...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LYNCH, ANDREW DAVID; W/M; POB: TULSA OK; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/PSN...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MUNOZ FLORES, ERNESTO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: UNKNOWN; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
Mom arrested after four-year-old brings THC pipe to school
A Weatherford woman is under arrest after her son unknowingly brought drug paraphernalia to school. Weatherford Police were called to Bose Ikard Elementary School this week after a four-year-old boy handed his teacher a THC pipe.
