Cheney, WA

Chambers proves to be unstoppable as ‘Cats roll to crucial win over UC Davis

BOZEMAN, Montana — As Brent Vigen stood outside the locker room at Providence Park in downtown Portland, a look of disdain was written on his face. No, Montana State would take no silver lining from a 40-point loss, even if the Oregon State Beavers would almost beat Top-10 ranked Southern Cal the following week.
BOZEMAN, MT
No. 15 BYU Downs Zags in Four

SPOKANE, Wash. — Facing its third Top-20 opponent this week, Gonzaga Volleyball took set one but fell in four (25-23, 18-25, 22-25, 22-25) to No. 15 BYU at the Martin Centre Saturday afternoon. Zoe Thiros led a resilient effort from the Bulldogs (3-12, 0-5 WCC) with 18 kills and...
SPOKANE, WA
Stream access laws with Jim Goetz

Montana State is known as Trout U, and part of its legacy as being a legendary school for fly fishers is due to Montana’s stream access laws. Last Thursday Jim Goetz, a Montana native and successful lawyer, who has helped defend stream access for fishermen, spoke at MSU in the annual Trout Lecture put on by the University.
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
MONTANA STATE
Demolition Of Johnson Hall At WSU Underway

The 62 year old Johnson Hall at Washington State University is coming down. Demolition of the 170,000 square foot building will make way for a new federally funded ag research building for the USDA and WSU. The 8 million dollar teardown is the largest demolition project in WSU history. Johnson Hall is the 4th largest structure on the Pullman campus. The building is being demolished with the help of robotic jackhammers called “munchers.” The robots will crumble concrete walls and floors from December through February. The Johnson Annex which houses the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles is staying in place. The original Johnson Hall glassed-in foyer is also being kept.
PULLMAN, WA
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
All hail the victorious: your ‘Best of Bozeman’ picks for ‘22

As the sun sets on another fantastic run of activity and amusement under the big blue skies of Southwest Montana, we enter a time of year that calls for crockpots, fall flannel, football Sunday and anticipation of the coming holidays. Events are moving indoors and our local businesses are swapping...
BOZEMAN, MT
State names 2023 Teacher of the Year

POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
IDAHO STATE
Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
POST FALLS, ID
Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena

1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

