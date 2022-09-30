Read full article on original website
skylinesportsmt.com
A common factor — Bobcat running QBs — await Aggies in 1st trip to MSU since 2016
BOZEMAN – The last time the UC Davis Aggies were in Bozeman to face Montana State it was 2016 and both teams were mired in 2-7 seasons with rivalry showdowns awaiting that penultimate game. The Bobcats would claim a 27-13 win that day and both teams would go on...
skylinesportsmt.com
Chambers proves to be unstoppable as ‘Cats roll to crucial win over UC Davis
BOZEMAN, Montana — As Brent Vigen stood outside the locker room at Providence Park in downtown Portland, a look of disdain was written on his face. No, Montana State would take no silver lining from a 40-point loss, even if the Oregon State Beavers would almost beat Top-10 ranked Southern Cal the following week.
gozags.com
No. 15 BYU Downs Zags in Four
SPOKANE, Wash. — Facing its third Top-20 opponent this week, Gonzaga Volleyball took set one but fell in four (25-23, 18-25, 22-25, 22-25) to No. 15 BYU at the Martin Centre Saturday afternoon. Zoe Thiros led a resilient effort from the Bulldogs (3-12, 0-5 WCC) with 18 kills and...
406mtsports.com
Class A state golf: Two first-time champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies
HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.
Spokane, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Spokane. The East Valley High School football team will have a game with West Valley High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00. The Ridgeline High School football team will have a game with Gonzaga Preparatory School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
247Sports
5-star 2025 QB to visit Florida for Eastern Washington game
msuexponent.com
Stream access laws with Jim Goetz
Montana State is known as Trout U, and part of its legacy as being a legendary school for fly fishers is due to Montana’s stream access laws. Last Thursday Jim Goetz, a Montana native and successful lawyer, who has helped defend stream access for fishermen, spoke at MSU in the annual Trout Lecture put on by the University.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
pullmanradio.com
Demolition Of Johnson Hall At WSU Underway
The 62 year old Johnson Hall at Washington State University is coming down. Demolition of the 170,000 square foot building will make way for a new federally funded ag research building for the USDA and WSU. The 8 million dollar teardown is the largest demolition project in WSU history. Johnson Hall is the 4th largest structure on the Pullman campus. The building is being demolished with the help of robotic jackhammers called “munchers.” The robots will crumble concrete walls and floors from December through February. The Johnson Annex which houses the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles is staying in place. The original Johnson Hall glassed-in foyer is also being kept.
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP
Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
bozone.com
All hail the victorious: your ‘Best of Bozeman’ picks for ‘22
As the sun sets on another fantastic run of activity and amusement under the big blue skies of Southwest Montana, we enter a time of year that calls for crockpots, fall flannel, football Sunday and anticipation of the coming holidays. Events are moving indoors and our local businesses are swapping...
eastidahonews.com
State names 2023 Teacher of the Year
POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing. "Hiring with competitive wages". So I got to wondering, "what does "competitive wage" actually mean"?. In most towns and throughout life, it always seemed like $25 bucks an hour was pretty...
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
inlander.com
Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena
1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
theshelbyreport.com
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
KHQ Right Now
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
