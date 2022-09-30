ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

KLTV

Rusk County crews respond to multiple fires

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County fire departments have responded to several fires throughout the county today according to an Office of Emergency Management post on social media. Church Hill VFD is currently on scene off CR 262 at an approximate five acre quick-moving fire through timber cut off.
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Cherokee County Houston County Polk County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any […]
KLTV

Agencies respond to early morning crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several agencies responded early Sunday morning to a multi-vehicle wreck along Highway 110 North and County Road 428 in Smith County. Officials shut down both lanes of the highway around 4:30 AM. One car was totaled and in a ditch on the side of the northbound lane, while a second vehicle was badly damaged still in the roadway.
KETK / FOX51 News

1,500 tires burned in East Texas, cause large fire

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
KLTV

Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
CBS19

1 dead, 2 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. The preliminary investigation revealed...
KLTV

Accused Smith County constable wants suspension lifted

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable accused of theft has filed a motion demanding his temporary suspension be lifted. In the filing, Curtis Traylor-Harris, who was arrested in 2021 after being accused of stealing from a residence while conducting official business as a constable, claims that his suspension from duties was based on bad-faith actions by the state. Specifically, Traylor-Harris claims that he was intentionally given a high bond amount (which was overturned last week after an appeals court ruling) so that the state could have enough time to search for a private citizen willing to file a petition to remove him from elected office as Pct. 1 constable. Traylor-Harris, filed the motion without the aid of legal counsel, goes so far as to claim that the filing plaintiff did not initiate the filing of the removal petition of his own volition and signed a petition that was written and then filed by an unknown third party. His evidence for this is based on a comment the plaintiff’s sister (who Traylor-Harris says is an attorney) made in response to a post by the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Traylor-Harris states that this action “skirts the line of legality and potential fraud,” calling into question whether the petition was properly filed and whether the plaintiff “was competent enough to understand what he was signing.”
KETK / FOX51 News

Gregg County Sheriff seeking information on stolen ATV

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is seeking information regarding the alleged theft of a black and camo Can-Am. According to officials, the camo Can-Am was stolen Sept. 29 from northern Gregg County. If anyone has any information regarding the case or location of the ATV, contact Investigator Jonathan Prior at […]
KLTV

Longview police issue warning about scam text message

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has put out a warning for the public to beware of a text message asking for bank account information. The text says there is unusual activity in an account, and it asks the recipient to make a call to clear up the problem. Police say they have received several complaints about the message and warn anyone who receives it not to make the call. They say never give out personal or bank information on the phone.
KLTV

Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Firefighters were called to a tire fire in the 2200 block of FM 2659 about three miles northeast of Hawkins. And the tires were still smoldering today. Nearby residents say they could see flames shooting above the trees. Lorraine and Robert Pedretti live...
KWTX

Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
