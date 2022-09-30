Read full article on original website
KLTV
Rusk County crews respond to multiple fires
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County fire departments have responded to several fires throughout the county today according to an Office of Emergency Management post on social media. Church Hill VFD is currently on scene off CR 262 at an approximate five acre quick-moving fire through timber cut off.
LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Cherokee County Houston County Polk County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any […]
KLTV
Agencies respond to early morning crash in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several agencies responded early Sunday morning to a multi-vehicle wreck along Highway 110 North and County Road 428 in Smith County. Officials shut down both lanes of the highway around 4:30 AM. One car was totaled and in a ditch on the side of the northbound lane, while a second vehicle was badly damaged still in the roadway.
messenger-news.com
Former Houston County Sheriff’s Dispatcher Arrested on Suspicion of Injury to a Child
HOUSTON COUNTY – Former Houston County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Kathryn Jade Cook was arrested in Cherokee County Sept. 28, 2022 on a Houston County warrant for injury to a child and impeding a child’s breath. The sheriff’s office was called after a Grapeland Independent School District nurse...
10-acres on fire in Henderson County, 1 structure burned
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are battling an 10-acre grass fire in Henderson County on Sunday. First responders said the blaze is on CR 4613 and it moved into CR 4616. One structure was burned and another structure was scorched in the fire, said the Henderson County Fire Department. Nine fire departments are helping […]
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, cause large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
KLTV
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
Major crash in Rusk County on US 84 causing traffic delays
RUKSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management released a traffic alert Friday night for a major crash on US 84 near the FM 1971 intersection. Officials say the crash has caused traffic problems and motorists should expect long delays for cleanup.
KLTV
18-wheeler carrying 22K pounds of chocolate rolls over on I-20 exit ramp in Smith County
Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with World of Khaos Haunted House owner Charles Cox. Cox talks about how the current economic climate has affected his entertainment business this Halloween season. East...
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
1 dead, 2 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. The preliminary investigation revealed...
Sheriff: The remains of missing Trinity County couple have been found
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace released a statement Saturday night saying the remains of the missing Trinity County couple, 60-year-old Karen Waters and 56-year-old Clayton Waters, have been found. “After a great lengthy investigation, we feel that we have located the remains of who we believe are Karen Waters and Clayton Waters. […]
Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border
According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff. "She is being checked medically and her family has...
KLTV
Accused Smith County constable wants suspension lifted
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable accused of theft has filed a motion demanding his temporary suspension be lifted. In the filing, Curtis Traylor-Harris, who was arrested in 2021 after being accused of stealing from a residence while conducting official business as a constable, claims that his suspension from duties was based on bad-faith actions by the state. Specifically, Traylor-Harris claims that he was intentionally given a high bond amount (which was overturned last week after an appeals court ruling) so that the state could have enough time to search for a private citizen willing to file a petition to remove him from elected office as Pct. 1 constable. Traylor-Harris, filed the motion without the aid of legal counsel, goes so far as to claim that the filing plaintiff did not initiate the filing of the removal petition of his own volition and signed a petition that was written and then filed by an unknown third party. His evidence for this is based on a comment the plaintiff’s sister (who Traylor-Harris says is an attorney) made in response to a post by the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Traylor-Harris states that this action “skirts the line of legality and potential fraud,” calling into question whether the petition was properly filed and whether the plaintiff “was competent enough to understand what he was signing.”
KLTV
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, Sheriff says
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects are in custody after the remains of two missing people were found in Trinity County. Clayton Waters was first reported missing on September 16th after he failed to show up to work. During the investigation, it was determined Karen Waters was also missing.
Gregg County Sheriff seeking information on stolen ATV
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is seeking information regarding the alleged theft of a black and camo Can-Am. According to officials, the camo Can-Am was stolen Sept. 29 from northern Gregg County. If anyone has any information regarding the case or location of the ATV, contact Investigator Jonathan Prior at […]
KLTV
Longview police issue warning about scam text message
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has put out a warning for the public to beware of a text message asking for bank account information. The text says there is unusual activity in an account, and it asks the recipient to make a call to clear up the problem. Police say they have received several complaints about the message and warn anyone who receives it not to make the call. They say never give out personal or bank information on the phone.
KLTV
Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Firefighters were called to a tire fire in the 2200 block of FM 2659 about three miles northeast of Hawkins. And the tires were still smoldering today. Nearby residents say they could see flames shooting above the trees. Lorraine and Robert Pedretti live...
Emergency crews respond to pin-in wreck with injuries in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews are the scene of a pin-in wreck with injuries on State Highway 31 in Smith County Thursday. Officials said the crash happened at Highway 31 and FM 2908. The Jackson Heights and Chapel Hill volunteer fire departments are on the scene.
KWTX
Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital
TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
