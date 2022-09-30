Airline Road Receives Roadway Maintenance

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – On Monday, October 3, construction will begin as part of the Street Preventative Maintenance Program (SPMP) for Airline Road from Wooldridge Road to Rodd Field Road. The contractor, Haas-Anderson Construction, LTD., will apply new asphalt to five lanes of Airline Road.

Construction will take place between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The contractor will conduct daily single-lane closures along Airline Road beginning at the Wooldridge Road intersection and work southward towards Rodd Field Road. Intersections along the construction path will experience daily short-term closures or restrictions. Two-way traffic will remain open for motorists throughout construction.

The construction duration for this project is expected to last one month, weather permitting.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs.

For more information, please call Public Information Officer Cynthia Garcia at 361-826-3528 or by email at cynthiag2@cctexas.com.