hampton.gov
CANCELLED: Crawlin Crab Half Marathon
BayPort Foundation Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon presented by Bon Secours shows off the best of Hampton, Virginia. All runners will make their way through historic Downtown Hampton and along the Hampton Roads Harbor before finishing near the Hampton Coliseum for a Post-Race Celebration. Flat and fast course in Hampton,...
WAVY News 10
Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
WAVY News 10
Blog: Nicer weather for Saturday
The weather improves on Saturday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies expected and less wind!. We saw some impressive wind gusts Friday evening. The Norfolk Airport gusted to 68 mph! Poquoson saw a gust to 73, and Knotts Island gusted to 61 mph. In James City County, the Seaford area saw winds of 51 mph and York County/Seaford saw a gust to 39. Below are some other gusts we saw in the area. For a full list, click here.
NBC12
Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.
When a Hampton Roads-area kitten rescue lost its lawsuit challenging a new state law cracking down on unlicensed charitable poker, it seemed like the end for the handful of poker rooms that recently opened in Virginia. But a poker room in Virginia Beach is back up and running, advertising on...
shoredailynews.com
Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3
Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
School districts announce closings ahead of potential tidal flooding Monday
Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.
Schools close, cities prepare for potential major tidal flooding
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
'Hot cops' update: Norfolk's Waterside District plans meet & greet
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers Anthony Marques and Sean Gilley were catapulted into the local limelight after their department posted a picture of them on Facebook a few weeks ago. The innocuous birthday post garnered thousands of shares and comments... and most of them weren't "happy birthday." Here...
Suffolk city employees help dig elderly dog out of driveway pipe
SUFFOLK, Va. — Little Sweetpea the dog is safe after getting into a tight spot in Suffolk last week. On Thursday, the city posted about how she got stuck in a driveway pipe and the folks who came to her rescue. The post said a man called on Sept....
Rabid raccoon caught by Suffolk dog
The Suffolk Health Department received notice on Sept. 29 that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Lake Meade Park area of Suffolk. A dog caught the raccoon, which tested positive. The dog was vaccinated against rabies and will receive a rabies booster and be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach foundation offers free haircuts for local students
The Kenneth Dorsey Jr. Foundation partnered with The Shop Barber and Beauty Lounge to provide haircuts to young people Saturday.
‘I always felt I could win’: Virginia Beach man wins $359,000 playing lottery
In September, Tim Kleppe played the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game and used a computer-generated set of numbers for his ticket. Later, when he checked his ticket, he realized it had all five winning numbers to win the $359,138 jackpot.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sets of siblings fill Hampton soccer rosters
Hampton girls soccer coach Bill Paholich learned early this season he needed to be on a first-name basis with his players. If he wasn’t, chaos broke out. “It’s crazy,” Paholich said. “You can’t really call anybody by their last name anymore. You say, ‘Zebrine,’ and you got three of them saying, ‘What?’ “
saturdaydownsouth.com
Liberty WR comes up with what may be the catch of the season
The Liberty Flames’ biggest playmaker in 2021 was quarterback Malik Willis, but there are some potentially intriguing names to look at within the team in his absence now as well. And one player who is bound to be on the radar now has got to be wide receiver Jaivian...
Friday Night Flights Week 4 Full Show
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights continues into the fourth week of coverage. Many high school football games were moved up to Thursday, Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Ian, and the forecast looks good for upcoming college games at ODU and CNU, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
Langley directs non-essentials to telework ahead of potential severe flooding
Officials have ordered that non-essential personnel to work with their supervisors regarding excused absences, leave approval, or clarification on issues
Remnants of Ian pack punch in Portsmouth
The remnants of Ian packed a punch in Portsmouth Friday. The heavy rain and extreme winds did not let up for much of the day. The Elizabeth River looked more like an ocean.
