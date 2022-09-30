The weather improves on Saturday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies expected and less wind!. We saw some impressive wind gusts Friday evening. The Norfolk Airport gusted to 68 mph! Poquoson saw a gust to 73, and Knotts Island gusted to 61 mph. In James City County, the Seaford area saw winds of 51 mph and York County/Seaford saw a gust to 39. Below are some other gusts we saw in the area. For a full list, click here.

YORK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO