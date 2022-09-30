ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

Related
hampton.gov

CANCELLED: Crawlin Crab Half Marathon

BayPort Foundation Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon presented by Bon Secours shows off the best of Hampton, Virginia. All runners will make their way through historic Downtown Hampton and along the Hampton Roads Harbor before finishing near the Hampton Coliseum for a Post-Race Celebration. Flat and fast course in Hampton,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Blog: Nicer weather for Saturday

The weather improves on Saturday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies expected and less wind!. We saw some impressive wind gusts Friday evening. The Norfolk Airport gusted to 68 mph! Poquoson saw a gust to 73, and Knotts Island gusted to 61 mph. In James City County, the Seaford area saw winds of 51 mph and York County/Seaford saw a gust to 39. Below are some other gusts we saw in the area. For a full list, click here.
YORK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
shoredailynews.com

Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3

Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Plastic Bag#Norfolk State University#Nsuspartans Com#Nsu Athletics#The Bag Policy#Cinch
WAVY News 10

Rabid raccoon caught by Suffolk dog

The Suffolk Health Department received notice on Sept. 29 that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Lake Meade Park area of Suffolk. A dog caught the raccoon, which tested positive. The dog was vaccinated against rabies and will receive a rabies booster and be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.
SUFFOLK, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sets of siblings fill Hampton soccer rosters

Hampton girls soccer coach Bill Paholich learned early this season he needed to be on a first-name basis with his players. If he wasn’t, chaos broke out. “It’s crazy,” Paholich said. “You can’t really call anybody by their last name anymore. You say, ‘Zebrine,’ and you got three of them saying, ‘What?’ “
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Liberty WR comes up with what may be the catch of the season

The Liberty Flames’ biggest playmaker in 2021 was quarterback Malik Willis, but there are some potentially intriguing names to look at within the team in his absence now as well. And one player who is bound to be on the radar now has got to be wide receiver Jaivian...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Friday Night Flights Week 4 Full Show

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights continues into the fourth week of coverage. Many high school football games were moved up to Thursday, Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Ian, and the forecast looks good for upcoming college games at ODU and CNU, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy