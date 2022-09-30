Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MacArthur Memorial: Must-See Free Attraction in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
3 Great Steakhouse in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNewport News, VA
How to Start a Short-Term Rental in Norfolk, VA [2022]Scott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
Related
44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival kicks off next weekend
SUFFOLK, Va. — The weather forecast this weekend put a stop to several happenings across Hampton Roads, including the parade for the Suffolk Peanut Festival. After that announcement, Festival Publicity Coordinator Theresa Earles said they heard rumors in the community that the four-day main festival that follows the parade, got canceled.
'Hot cops' update: Norfolk's Waterside District plans meet & greet
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers Anthony Marques and Sean Gilley were catapulted into the local limelight after their department posted a picture of them on Facebook a few weeks ago. The innocuous birthday post garnered thousands of shares and comments... and most of them weren't "happy birthday." Here...
obxtoday.com
New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13News Now Vault: How flooding has changed in Norfolk since the 1980s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk continues to be on the front lines of sea-level rise. It may not be a new problem, but it is escalating quickly. It doesn’t take a Hurricane like Ian to see flood conditions in parts of the city – even a regular rainstorm, timed just right with the tide -- can put us underwater.
peninsulachronicle.com
Two New Stores Headed To Patrick Henry Mall
NEWPORT NEWS-Patrick Henry Mall on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News will soon welcome two new retailers. A new women’s clothing store as well as a sports apparel shop are set to open in the mall, though no exact opening dates have been announced. Want to read the rest of...
Friday Night Flights Week 4 Full Show
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights continues into the fourth week of coverage. Many high school football games were moved up to Thursday, Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Ian, and the forecast looks good for upcoming college games at ODU and CNU, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
WAVY News 10
Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I always felt I could win’: Virginia Beach man wins $359,000 playing lottery
In September, Tim Kleppe played the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game and used a computer-generated set of numbers for his ticket. Later, when he checked his ticket, he realized it had all five winning numbers to win the $359,138 jackpot.
Rabid raccoon caught by Suffolk dog
The Suffolk Health Department received notice on Sept. 29 that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Lake Meade Park area of Suffolk. A dog caught the raccoon, which tested positive. The dog was vaccinated against rabies and will receive a rabies booster and be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.
Hampton gang member sentenced 27 months for pandemic employment fraud
Court documents show that 27-year-old Demichael J. Peeples submitted false unemployment claims for both himself and on behalf of others with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of California.
Case against Portsmouth gang member sent to grand jury
A known member of the 600 gang was convicted of a misdemeanor crime and had a felony charge sent to the grand jury on Thursday, Sept. 29.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Man shot in back Friday morning in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a male arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 5 a.m. after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back. Police later said his wound...
Virginia Beach man’s murder remains a mystery after 10 years
24-year-old Peller had a 2-year-old son, a loving family in Virginia Beach, and a bright future ahead of him. All of that was ripped away on Sept. 16, 2012, when was pronounced dead at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the neck.
One dead following vehicle fire on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake
The driver was the only person in the car.
Mother, boyfriend charged after Newport News infant dies
A Newport News woman and her boyfriend have both been charged with felony child neglect after the woman's 11-month-old son died earlier this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged with woman's murder in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman in Elizabeth City earlier this month. The Elizabeth City Police Department said 38-year-old Erin Gibbs was shot near the 500 block of West Grice Street on September 23. Medics took Gibbs to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center to be treated, but she had to be airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she later died.
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, detectives arrested 29-year-old Derontre Rashad Bell on Friday for murder.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk school bus involved in crash, no injuries reported
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Public Schools school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning on Military Highway. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. One other vehicle...
Juvenile injured in overnight shooting on Interstate 64
The victim was taken to the local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0