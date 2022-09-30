ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival kicks off next weekend

SUFFOLK, Va. — The weather forecast this weekend put a stop to several happenings across Hampton Roads, including the parade for the Suffolk Peanut Festival. After that announcement, Festival Publicity Coordinator Theresa Earles said they heard rumors in the community that the four-day main festival that follows the parade, got canceled.
SUFFOLK, VA
obxtoday.com

New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Norfolk, VA
Entertainment
City
Norfolk, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Two New Stores Headed To Patrick Henry Mall

NEWPORT NEWS-Patrick Henry Mall on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News will soon welcome two new retailers. A new women’s clothing store as well as a sports apparel shop are set to open in the mall, though no exact opening dates have been announced. Want to read the rest of...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Friday Night Flights Week 4 Full Show

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights continues into the fourth week of coverage. Many high school football games were moved up to Thursday, Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Ian, and the forecast looks good for upcoming college games at ODU and CNU, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Machel Montano
Person
Jidenna
Person
Fally Ipupa
WAVY News 10

Rabid raccoon caught by Suffolk dog

The Suffolk Health Department received notice on Sept. 29 that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Lake Meade Park area of Suffolk. A dog caught the raccoon, which tested positive. The dog was vaccinated against rabies and will receive a rabies booster and be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Havingfun#Performance Info#Student Center#Art#Performing#Norfolk State University#Cameroonian#Nigerian#West African#Zumba Fitness
WAVY News 10

Man shot in back Friday morning in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a male arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 5 a.m. after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back. Police later said his wound...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
13News Now

Man charged with woman's murder in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman in Elizabeth City earlier this month. The Elizabeth City Police Department said 38-year-old Erin Gibbs was shot near the 500 block of West Grice Street on September 23. Medics took Gibbs to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center to be treated, but she had to be airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she later died.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Norfolk school bus involved in crash, no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Public Schools school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning on Military Highway. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. One other vehicle...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy