Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Green Barn Berry Farm celebrates beginning of fall
MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With fall in the air, a Lycoming County farm has welcomed back its seasonal festivities. Each year, Green Barn Berry Farm in Muncy begins celebrating fall the last week in September. It includes endless acres with activities like hayrides, a maze, and a petting zoo. The farm also features baked […]
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
theshelbyreport.com
Weis Markets Launches Ice Cream Flavor For Cancer Coalition
Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched a limited-edition flavor of its Weis Quality Ice Cream, Pink Peppermint Patty, to benefit the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Weis Markets will donate a portion of the proceeds, totaling $10,000, to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition to support its mission to help find a cure for breast cancer. Pink Peppermint Patty will be available in stores, while supplies last, starting Sept. 26.
Convicted contractor allegedly bilks more customers
Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor who was previously convicted of home improvement fraud reportedly scammed another two victims before police caught him. In the latest felony criminal cases against Keystone Life and Elevator owner Michael William Bloom, 44, officials say he bilked a Lewistown church and a Clinton County couple of nearly $50,000. Now police say Bloom doesn't have any money to refund his former customers. Charges for the Clinton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
State College
Pumpkins Fly at the Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
The community can participate in free family fun, support a local fire department, and watch pumpkins take flight at the annual Howard Fire Company Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival on October 22. Inspired by pumpkin launches he had seen on television, fire company supporting member and former executive committee...
bucknellian.net
Housing the Herd: When will Bucknell make the residential student experience a priority?
Bucknell University boasts its tight-knit relationships between administration, faculty and students. For the most part, this is true. There are plenty of opportunities for student engagement and involvement in critical decisions regarding campus life at Bucknell. However, there is one aspect of the student experience that the administration cannot seem to approach in an effective manner: housing.
Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
RELATED PEOPLE
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
Bloomsburg Fair donates more than $14,000
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is known for food, fun, and farm animals. But the fair is also giving back to children and their families. The fair presented a check for over $14,000 Friday morning to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The charity helps families stay close...
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
Officials taking action before rainbow fentanyl hits communities in PA
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — “Whatever that motivation, driving the cartels to do this, it equals death and death to kids,” said Joe Peters. The Wyoming County District Attorney is talking about rainbow fentanyl, and he's one of the law enforcement officials in our area sounding the alarm. “That's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
'Just give it a try': CrossFit gym opens in Old City Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — To find a fitness routine you can stick with, you have to figure out what works for you. Is it running outside or on a treadmill with music blaring in your ears? Maybe it's slinging weights in the gym, or the calm of yoga. "CrossFit is exciting. There's never the same routine. It challenges, it pushes you to try new things, it's satisfying to measure the results," said Stacey Kadenas, co-owner of Lumber Capital Athletics, a new CrossFit gym in Williamsport. ...
Manufacturing facility, jobs coming to Sullivan County
DUSHORE, Pa. — More jobs are on the way to Sullivan County. UnityLab, a company that manufactures and distributes commercial appliances, moved its headquarters to a 76,000-square-foot factory outside Dushore and is now looking to expand. The company makes heavy-load capacity washers and dryers and industrial presses often used...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Implosion topples power plant cooling tower along Jersey Shore horizon
A landmark along the horizon on the way to the Jersey Shore disappeared Thursday morning in a loud bang that echoed across the Great Egg Harbor Bay. A cooling tower at the former BL England Power Station in Upper Township that has been closed for over three years imploded Thursday morning.
therecord-online.com
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Clinton, Centre and Lycoming Counties
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has issued an overnight frost advisory for portions of Northern Pennsylvania:. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte 658 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Some of the perennial cold spots across the northwest mountains could see the temperature bottom out around 31 or 32 degrees at sunrise Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
After more than a decade, future of Bellefonte’s elementary schools remains unclear
The district has spent more than $100,000 on architectural firms on the long-planned project.
Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
Comments / 0