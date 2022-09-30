This murder thrust Northeast Ohio into national headlines in 1921. Today, the unsolved case remains one of the most violent in Parma's history. On March 11, 1921, students of Parma Rural High School assembled under a banner that screamed against a bleak winter’s heaven. The bucolic, sparsely populated township of roughly 1,000 had recently come under the nation’s magnifying glass.

