Pokemon Fanatic Ed Sheeran Debuts His New Song ‘Celestial’; This Track Set to Feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
IGN
Pokemon Go Raids October 2022
Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
IGN
10 Most Enchanting Magical Girl Anime of All Time
Transformative. Captivating. Heart-warming. The magical girl genre has become a staple of anime over the past three decades, with its own delightful tropes, unforgettable anime characters, and legions of fans. But if you want to venture outside of the classics like Sailor Moon and Cardcaptor Sakura, where should you venture? This list is not only a definitive ranking of the best that the magical girl anime genre has to offer but will also hopefully introduce you to some new faves, underseen gems, and contemporary offerings to fill that magical girl-shaped hole in your life. So get ready for witches, cat DNA, magical rods, and more!
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- Namor Actor Tenoch Huerta Hopes to Shed the Image of Villainous Latin-Americans in Hollywood With His Anti-Hero Character
Marvel Studios recently debuted the second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to release next month on November 11. The new trailer gave fans their first look at the new Black Panther, who takes over from King T'Challa following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. Alongside a new hero, the film also sees the addition of a new antagonist in the Talocan king, Namor the Sub-Mariner.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Chapter 2 - Omen
Welcome to IGN's official Wiki Walkthrough covering Chapter 2 - Omen for Harvestella. Your mission is to go to Higan Canyon, north of Lethe Village on the world map. Remember that wandering around on the world map will significantly progress the time of day so you may want to start out the next morning - it takes about two hours to reach Higan Canyon from your farm. If you're worried about not getting back to bed on time, you can craft another Return Bell at the Crafting Table before leaving your home. The Monolith Fragement materials needed for the Return Bell can be easily gathered at the Njord Steppe. You can also purchase a Return Bell at the General Store in Lethe Village for 500 Grilla.
IGN
Fortnite Enters Downtime Early To Set Up For Update 22.10
Fortnite is a live-service battle royale title that has taken the world by storm. They remain on top by providing new content constantly through updates. Over the years they have provided the players with unthinkable collaborations and other content partnerships. Most recently we saw the likes of Goku and gang enter Fortnite Island. We have also seen massive changes such as getting rid of the iconic building feature in Fortnite.
IGN
Anime Adaptation of Lookism Webtoon Will Arrive on Netflix With a Hindi Dub
Park Tae-joon’s popular Naver Webtoon Lookism is getting an anime adaptation by Netflix. The show will release on November 4 on the streaming platform and is produced by Studio Mir which was behind DOTA: Dragon's Blood and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The webtoon is currently serialised on...
IGN
Soul Survivors - Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at Soul Survivors, an upcoming dark fantasy time-survival roguelite game coming to Early Access in Q1 2023. Watch the announcement trailer to see the hordes of enemies you'll fight against. A new demo for the game is available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Project Wolf Hunting Review
Project Wolf Hunting was reviewed out of Beyond Fest, and will hit North American theaters on Oct. 7, 2022. Project Wolf Hunting is like 20 insane midnight movies crammed into one blood-slathered package, and each one rules. Kim Hong-seon writes and directs one of the bloodiest action spectacles since Tokyo Gore Police or Rambo, defying human biology in ways that'd be too indulgent even for the thirstiest vampires. Once the first kill pops in this action-horror frenzy, the fun don't stop. The official website for Beyond Fest (where Project Wolf Hunting was screened for this review) beats me to the punch by dubbing it "Con Air meets Under Siege meets Resident Evil meets Universal Soldiers," but let's try my own. Project Wolf Hunting is Con Air meets Predator meets Nemesis from Resident Evil meets Overlord meets Tokyo Gore Police meets [REC] 4: Apocalypse.
‘The Voice’ Preview: Grace Bello Earns Coveted 4-Chair Turn After ‘Magical’ Justin Bieber Cover
Grace Bello starts off her Blind Audition strong in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Voice. She showcases her beautiful vocals right away singing Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” which causes John Legend to turn his red chair first. Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello follow John’s lead by turning their red chair. Gwen Stefani holds out until the very end.
IGN
Genshin Fecund Blessing Guide
Fecund Blessing begins once you complete Sounds from Afar, the first quest in Of Ballads and Brews. Travel to the Weinlesefest site north of Springvale, and speak with the nun by the announcement board in front of the Cat's Tail stall. She explains the tradition behind Fecund Blessing and directs you to the notice board where the first eight Fecund Hamper clues are pinned.
IGN
Wakanda Forever: New Trailer Offers a Glimpse at Ironheart and the New Black Panther
Marvel has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it gives us a look at the suits for both the new Black Panther and Ironheart. The new trailer shows is a more action-packed look at the movie than the emotive first reveal. Most notably, we get a look at the new suit for a female Black Panther (who we believe we know the identity of after a toy leak). The suit clearly inherits T'Challa's kinetic force absorption, but is more ornate, with gold armour accents across the length of the suit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
A House of the Dragon Survival Just Changed Game of Thrones History
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's seventh episode, "Driftmark," follow. You can check out our review, too!. It's said that when you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. Well, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," introduced a new, third thing. You fake your own death, leaving your family, the realm, and history to believe you've brutally perished.
IGN
Flowstone Saga - Steam Next Fest Trailer
Take a look at the world, characters, enemies, and puzzle-battle system of Flowstone Saga, an upcoming 16-bit, JRPG-inspired adventure game. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. Flowstone Saga launches on Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
IGN
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Starts Filming in the United Kingdom
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has started production on its next season, as the series gears up to release its final episode on October 14. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming has begun in Bray Studios located in Water Oakley near Bray, Berkshire, which is nearly an hour away from London, England.
IGN
Genshin When the Music Sounds Hamper Locations
When the Music Sounds is the first phase of the Genshin Fecund Blessing Event, part of the larger Of Ballads and Brews event taking place in Genshin Impact Version 3.1. Below, you'll find all Fecund Hamper Locations for When the Music Sounds. Note that you can find the hampers in any order, but we've listed them in numerical order.
IGN
Red Ant Head
Red Ant Heads are an uncommon resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Heads, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
IGN
Red Ant Part
Red Ant Parts are a common resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Parts, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
IGN
How Star Trek: Picard Created the USS Stargazer
Check out this exclusive clip from the brand new Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Blu-ray and DVD extra features. The piece digs into the creation of the U.S.S. Stargazer, the state-of-the-art starship from Season 2 that is captained by Cristobal "Chris" Rios (Santiago Cabrera). In the featurette, the team discusses...
IGN
Crafting Guide
This page contains information about the different Crafting Systems available in Gotham Knights. Here you'll find how the crafting system works in this game and what kind of equipment you will be able to craft. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information;...
Comments / 0