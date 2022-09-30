Pokemon Fanatic Ed Sheeran Debuts His New Song ‘Celestial’; This Track Set to Feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Welcome to IGN's official Wiki Walkthrough covering Chapter 2 - Omen for Harvestella. Your mission is to go to Higan Canyon, north of Lethe Village on the world map. Remember that wandering around on the world map will significantly progress the time of day so you may want to start out the next morning - it takes about two hours to reach Higan Canyon from your farm. If you're worried about not getting back to bed on time, you can craft another Return Bell at the Crafting Table before leaving your home. The Monolith Fragement materials needed for the Return Bell can be easily gathered at the Njord Steppe. You can also purchase a Return Bell at the General Store in Lethe Village for 500 Grilla.

