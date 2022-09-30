MANATEE COUNTY, FL (September 30, 2022) – Real-time damage estimates performed by Manatee County staff show more than 37 million dollars in storm damage—so far. Crews have been deployed to gather data on residential and commercial impacts from Ian, and in just two days, they have identified $30,906,109 in residential damages and $6,027,287 in damages to commercial properties. This total will undoubtedly rise as more data is collected and clean-up progresses.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO