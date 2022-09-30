Read full article on original website
Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
Sarasota County Emergency Updates 10/1/22 7:00 pm
As we continue to assess damage from Hurricane Ian throughout the county, not all areas are safe for reentry. A map has been made available showing what areas of the county are in the various stages of safety for reentry. It shows only major traffic arteries. Sarasota County is using...
Manatee County Utilities Sunday Update
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Manatee County Utilities workers continue to make progress in their efforts to return the water and sewer services to normal, following the impact of Hurricane Ian. As of Sunday afternoon, boil water advisories for residents of the island communities of Anna Maria,...
Possible Levee Break In Hidden River Community, Residents Encouraged To Evacuate
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – An Everbridge notification was issued just before 3 a.m. indicating a possible levee break in the Hidden River community. The notification was issued countywide which means that all residents throughout Sarasota County who are registered through Everbridge likely received a
Manatee County Cleans Up
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (September 30, 2022) – Real-time damage estimates performed by Manatee County staff show more than 37 million dollars in storm damage—so far. Crews have been deployed to gather data on residential and commercial impacts from Ian, and in just two days, they have identified $30,906,109 in residential damages and $6,027,287 in damages to commercial properties. This total will undoubtedly rise as more data is collected and clean-up progresses.
Manatee County Responds to Myakka Community
Manatee County Ian Recovery Update
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 1, 2022) – Water service is back for all county customers as of this afternoon. Manatee County Utilities workers have also been able to provide more water for Sarasota’s needs during this recovery period. Customers in mobile home parks and those on the island...
Manatee County Schools will be back in session Oct. 4
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County Schools and its support sites have announced that classes will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Bus Transportation will resume along with all after-school activities and athletics. The schools were temporarily transformed into shelters during Hurricane Ian. After the storm, they had to be thoroughly cleaned.
Manatee County Solid Waste Update
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
Manatee County Beaches Survive the Storm
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Residents and visitors are relieved to discover that Manatee County’s world-famous beaches have survived the impact of Hurricane Ian—almost completely intact. Staff conducted before and after measurements of the beach along 25 different sites and determined there was essentially “zero...
Hidden River community's hope stands stronger than any storm
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — In the Hidden River community of Sarasota County, a compromised levee caused flooding from the Myakka River. Hurricane Ian has passed, but its impact reigns stronger. Fortunately, not stronger than the heart of one Sarasota County community. Sometimes all may seem lost. “My house is...
Sarasota County Working To Get Power And Water Restored For Residents
Sarasota doesn't usually get much hurricane action. That's why some residents weren't as ready as they could have been. "The level of our preparedness going into the storm was pretty pretty much nonexistent. So that's a horrible thing to say," said resident Samantha Bott. Longtime Florida residents Samantha and Blaine...
Florida state road 70 is shut down
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, Florida. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. DeSoto County Leaders and the Florida Highway Patrol advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
City officials recommend North Port residents evacuate as floods rise
North Port residents are NOT under a mandatory evacuation at this time, but city officials are recommending evacuations as floods rise.
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
Parts of Sarasota County still unsafe days after Hurricane Ian, officials say
Parts of Sarasota County are still hazardous to residents days after Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
Lines for gas extend for blocks, nearly half of stations without gas
The line at one gas station in Venice extended for blocks as many stations in the area are out of fuel. According to GasBuddy, 49.9% of gas stations in the Fort Myers region are out of fuel. That number has risen since Hurricane Ian came on shore Wednesday. By comparison,...
