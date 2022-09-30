ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
wengradio.com

Sarasota County Emergency Updates 10/1/22 7:00 pm

As we continue to assess damage from Hurricane Ian throughout the county, not all areas are safe for reentry. A map has been made available showing what areas of the county are in the various stages of safety for reentry. It shows only major traffic arteries. Sarasota County is using...
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Utilities Sunday Update

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Manatee County Utilities workers continue to make progress in their efforts to return the water and sewer services to normal, following the impact of Hurricane Ian. As of Sunday afternoon, boil water advisories for residents of the island communities of Anna Maria,...
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Cleans Up

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (September 30, 2022) – Real-time damage estimates performed by Manatee County staff show more than 37 million dollars in storm damage—so far. Crews have been deployed to gather data on residential and commercial impacts from Ian, and in just two days, they have identified $30,906,109 in residential damages and $6,027,287 in damages to commercial properties. This total will undoubtedly rise as more data is collected and clean-up progresses.
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Responds to Myakka Community

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Within 48 hours of Tropical Storm-force winds exiting the region, Manatee County response and resources were being dispatched to a new hazard—flooding in the Myakka City area. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks...
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Ian Recovery Update

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 1, 2022) – Water service is back for all county customers as of this afternoon. Manatee County Utilities workers have also been able to provide more water for Sarasota’s needs during this recovery period. Customers in mobile home parks and those on the island...
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Schools will be back in session Oct. 4

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County Schools and its support sites have announced that classes will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Bus Transportation will resume along with all after-school activities and athletics. The schools were temporarily transformed into shelters during Hurricane Ian. After the storm, they had to be thoroughly cleaned.
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Solid Waste Update

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 1, 2022) – After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling—with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice....
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Beaches Survive the Storm

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Residents and visitors are relieved to discover that Manatee County’s world-famous beaches have survived the impact of Hurricane Ian—almost completely intact. Staff conducted before and after measurements of the beach along 25 different sites and determined there was essentially “zero...
newsy.com

Sarasota County Working To Get Power And Water Restored For Residents

Sarasota doesn't usually get much hurricane action. That's why some residents weren't as ready as they could have been. "The level of our preparedness going into the storm was pretty pretty much nonexistent. So that's a horrible thing to say," said resident Samantha Bott. Longtime Florida residents Samantha and Blaine...
Mysuncoast.com

Florida state road 70 is shut down

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, Florida. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. DeSoto County Leaders and the Florida Highway Patrol advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
