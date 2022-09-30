World Esports Championship 2022: CS:Go Squad From India Beats Pakistan and Bangladesh to Win the South Asian Qualifiers

Date & Time: October 5th, at 1:40 PM IST and 6:10 PM Local Time. Australia will host West Indies in the 2 matches T20I series which will get underway on Wednesday. Australia will play 5 T20Is before their opening World Cup fixture against New Zealand and wants to fine-tune the best possible eleven in a short amount of time. Ace batter David Warner, speedster Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh all return to the side after missing the T20I series against India last month. They don’t want to risk Mitchell Marsh’s injury and he will purely play as a batter in this series. Cameron Green who was impressed with his hitting abilities against India still holds his place in the side. He might get added to the T20 World Cup side if any of the players gets injured.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO