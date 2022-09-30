ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

World Esports Championship 2022: CS:Go Squad From India Beats Pakistan and Bangladesh to Win the South Asian Qualifiers

By Sanchay Saksena
IGN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge

BIRMINGHAM, England — (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that it’s unlikely any migrants will be sent to Rwanda this year under a contentious government plan, but vowed to press on with the policy and expand it to more countries. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said...
IMMIGRATION
IGN

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for 1st T20I

Date & Time: October 5th, at 1:40 PM IST and 6:10 PM Local Time. Australia will host West Indies in the 2 matches T20I series which will get underway on Wednesday. Australia will play 5 T20Is before their opening World Cup fixture against New Zealand and wants to fine-tune the best possible eleven in a short amount of time. Ace batter David Warner, speedster Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh all return to the side after missing the T20I series against India last month. They don’t want to risk Mitchell Marsh’s injury and he will purely play as a batter in this series. Cameron Green who was impressed with his hitting abilities against India still holds his place in the side. He might get added to the T20 World Cup side if any of the players gets injured.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy