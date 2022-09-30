Read full article on original website
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022
The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
IGN
Fort Solis Explained: Gameplay, Story, Characters, and World
Earlier this year Fort Solis, a sci-fi thriller game from new developer Fallen Leaf, was announced at Summer Game Fest. Starring Troy Baker and Roger Clark, it certainly looks like it has the potential to have a dramatic story, but beyond a short trailer almost everything about Fort Solis is shrouded in mystery.
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
NFL・
IGN
Flowstone Saga - Steam Next Fest Trailer
Take a look at the world, characters, enemies, and puzzle-battle system of Flowstone Saga, an upcoming 16-bit, JRPG-inspired adventure game. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. Flowstone Saga launches on Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
IGN
New Wakanda Forever Trailer Basically Confirms the New Black Panther - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer revealed a new Black Panther for the MCU. The trailer ends with a scene that shows us Shuri standing in a room, as her mother states it’s time to show them who we are. The next scene then reveals the full Black Panther suit. The question we all are wondering is, who is in the suit we see in #BlackPanther2? Whomever it is, #Marvel fans are looking forward to #WakandaForever. In other news, Nintendo has unveiled the official site for its newly rebranded subsidiary, Nintendo Pictures. And finally, there’s a Blue’s Clues movie coming to Paramount Plus.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok May Take 40-Hours to Complete; Here Is What to Expect
With around a month to go for the release of God of War Ragnarok, fans have slowly began their prep for their playthrough of the long-awaited sequel. With the original title from 2018 leaving fans speechless with its story and gameplay, it's very likely that Santa Monica Studio has developed a similar experience, which will cause fans to stick their behinds on their gaming chair, as they complete the epic adventure with Kratos and his son Atreus.
IGN
Elden Ring Streamer Beats Malenia Using a Dance Mat at Level 1
An Elden Ring streamer has managed to defeat the game's toughest boss, Malenia, Blade of Miquella, using a dance mat... at level one. Twitch user MissMikkaa captured the feat on stream (and shared it on Twitter, below), showing off the incredibly impressive accomplishment that took exactly 553 tries across more than 15 hours.
IGN
LoL Patch Notes 12.19
The latest Patch Notes for League of Legends have arrived in the form of Patch 12.19, bringing with it a number of nerfs and buffs to various champions within the game. Available from a Riot Games developer on Twitter, these are the coming changes. This page breaks down the release...
IGN
League of Legends Introduces New Pets System - IGN Compete Fix
Happy Monday everyone! If you’re a Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood fan then you know that today, October 3rd has a very special meaning. If you haven’t seen that show, definitely check it out. It's my favorite anime of all time. But anyways we have a lot of esports news to get to! There’s a new pet system in League of Legends replacing jungle items, ZywOo breaks the all-time record for the most kills in a single series in CS:GO ESL Pro League, and streamers come together to raise money for the American Heart Association in a Fall Guys Invitational tournament.
IGN
Apex Legends Mobile Aftershow Update Brings Solos Mode Only to the Mobile Version of Battle Royale Title
Apex Legends Mobile's latest update has arrived and it has been dubbed as Aftershow. One of the main details of this update that has caught every player's attention is that a Solos mode is being introduced for the mobile version of the game. This information is gaining a lot of traction as the console and PC version of the game still do not have a solos mode, but the mobile version of the Battle Royale title will now have this highly requested game mode.
IGN
Red Ant Part
Red Ant Parts are a common resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Parts, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
IGN
We Build LEGO Super Mario: The Mighty Bowser, Which is Both Scary and Adorable
The new LEGO Super Mario: The Mighty Bowser is everything it needs to be. It looks like Bowser, for one; the King of Koopa's proportions make him ideal for LEGO-ization. The final build is imposing and durable; you can move Bowser and play with him, without worrying that something will snap or fall off (see it at Amazon).
IGN
Tinker Knight Boss Guide
In Shovel Knight Dig, if you survive the arduous trials Smeltworks has for you, you'll be rewarded with a battle against the fiery Tinker Knight. To defeat Tinker Knight you'll need to not only avoid his various attacks, but you'll also need to remain prepared to dodge what this stage's volatile terrain will throw at you.
IGN
A House of the Dragon Survival Just Changed Game of Thrones History
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's seventh episode, "Driftmark," follow. You can check out our review, too!. It's said that when you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. Well, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," introduced a new, third thing. You fake your own death, leaving your family, the realm, and history to believe you've brutally perished.
IGN
Black Ant Armor
This page features information about the Black Ant Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Black Ant Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
IGN
Widow Armor
This page features information about the Widow Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Widow Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
IGN
Genshin Fecund Blessing Guide
Fecund Blessing begins once you complete Sounds from Afar, the first quest in Of Ballads and Brews. Travel to the Weinlesefest site north of Springvale, and speak with the nun by the announcement board in front of the Cat's Tail stall. She explains the tradition behind Fecund Blessing and directs you to the notice board where the first eight Fecund Hamper clues are pinned.
IGN
Red Ant Head
Red Ant Heads are an uncommon resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Heads, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
IGN
Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond
Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for Harvestella. This page contains information on the first step of your journey - Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond - which will include items to be found as you follow the games basic introductory tutorial. It will also cover what you can do after leaving the introductory phase of the game.
