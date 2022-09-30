The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer revealed a new Black Panther for the MCU. The trailer ends with a scene that shows us Shuri standing in a room, as her mother states it’s time to show them who we are. The next scene then reveals the full Black Panther suit. The question we all are wondering is, who is in the suit we see in #BlackPanther2? Whomever it is, #Marvel fans are looking forward to #WakandaForever. In other news, Nintendo has unveiled the official site for its newly rebranded subsidiary, Nintendo Pictures. And finally, there’s a Blue’s Clues movie coming to Paramount Plus.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO