CHARLESTON, ILL. (WAND) - The Indiana couple shared a love for racing. That love continued to run through the Hall family. "Well I know that Lee and Felisha met at a racetrack. Matter of fact on the back of his car it said 'doing what she loves'. Lee won the street sock track championship and his son, Lee Joseph won the hornet track championship. It was just a family thing. Madison always come out here to support her dad and her brother," said Rob Calhoun, announcer at the Charleston Speedway.

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO