New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
New community facility opened by Champaign Park District
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Park District had their grand opening of the Martens Center and the renovated Human Kinetics Park. The center includes a basketball court, an indoor track, innovation center, and much more for all ages. The Director of Marketing and Communications at the Champaign Park District said it all started with the owners of Human Kinetics Publishing.
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
Boomer Grigsby honored, ISU falls to SIU 19-14
NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State honored former linebacker Boomer Grigsby Saturday before it's matchup with Southern Illinois. Grigsby was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in January. He is the first Redbird to receive such an honor. ISU ended up losing to Southern Illinois 19-14.
No one hurt after pipeline fire near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) — Officials are working to find out what caused a fire at a natural gas pipeline early Monday morning. The Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management said first responders were called to Panhandle Road, which is south of Waverly, at about 12:30 a.m. Officials quickly shut...
FBI Springfield warns of disaster relief-related fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — While the Midwest is not subject to the devastation caused by hurricanes, residents can fall prey to hurricane-related fraud attempts by scammers. When tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal money, personal information, or both.
Family of 3 killed in a two vehicle crash
CHARLESTON, ILL. (WAND) - The Indiana couple shared a love for racing. That love continued to run through the Hall family. "Well I know that Lee and Felisha met at a racetrack. Matter of fact on the back of his car it said 'doing what she loves'. Lee won the street sock track championship and his son, Lee Joseph won the hornet track championship. It was just a family thing. Madison always come out here to support her dad and her brother," said Rob Calhoun, announcer at the Charleston Speedway.
Millikin falls to 2-2 after loss to Illinois Wesleyan
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Millikin football team fell to 2-2 after the Big Blue lost to Illinois Wesleyan 38-24 Saturday. Millikin fell behind 17-0 before making it a game in the second quarter. Millikin quarterback Aiden Lombardo put the Big Blue on the board when he connected with Lidarian...
Illinois AG finds DPS61 violated Open Meetings Act 16 times
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Attorney General is ordering DPS61 to release audio recordings and minutes from 16 closed board session meetings. A concerned citizen requested the Public Access Bureau, of the Attorney General's Office, review the Decatur School Board's discussions about building a new school using federal pandemic relief funds.
Man recovering from self-inflicted shooting following shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is recovering from a wound to the hand Sunday morning after firing his gun upon hearing other shots fired nearby. Champaign PD says patrol officers heard shots fired and saw multiple cars leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street around 1:49 a.m. Sunday morning.
