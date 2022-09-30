ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Isle Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Bridge remains closed

SUNSET BRIDGE, NC (WWAY) – Sunset Beach Bridge remains closed while safety officials inspect structures, walkways, and roadways, with the anticipation the bridge will open as soon as possible. The town is working with a debris management company to schedule additional pickups for next week, while crews inspect neighborhoods...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
oibgov.com

Post Storm Information (10-1-22)

• Town Staff is working diligently to mitigate the effects of the storm. • Be patient as the Town begins the clean-up process. • Avoid walking and/or driving through flood water. • Be aware of electrical wires and other dangerous debris. Water & Sewer operations are back to normal. Preliminary...
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
whqr.org

Hurricane Ian updates: Storm surge, flooding, and tornadoes

The worst of the wind and rain effects will be felt this afternoon; flooding and storm surge will likely persist into the weekend. Brunswick County will get the brunt of Ian’s force in North Carolina, with wind gusts of 70 to 90 miles per hour in Shallotte and Callabash. Coastal Brunswick will also see some of the most severe storm surges, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington office.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Ian’s Remnants Drop Trees, Wreck Boats

Hurricane — now Tropical Storm — Ian is causing headaches across Columbus. Power is out in many communities as 40-plus mile an hour winds have smashed trees onto electric lines. Much of downtown Whiteville is without power, and one line is down on the roof of the Family Dollar on Madison Street.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
City
Ocean Isle Beach, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: Ian impacts, gorgeous weekend to kickoff October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features increasing clouds in association with a passing upper low; this system will bring a slight shower risk Sunday night. As a result, highs dip into the 60s Monday but a warming trend late will carry highs closer to 80 later in the week. For the most part, lows will be in the 50s over the next seven days.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Tropical Storm Ian Press Release

Due to the possible incoming weather conditions from Hurricane Ian, Bladen County Government Offices will be closed today, Friday, September 30, 2022. This includes the Bladen County Solid Waste sites and transfer station. The Bladen County Emergency Operations Center is open as of 7:00 am and will remain open until...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick Electric works to restore outages post Ian

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people were left without power across the Cape Fear as a result of Hurricane Ian. Outages were scattered across the area. A spokesperson for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation says they saw the most outages in Ocean Isle Beach. They were able to get...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing camping guests until further notice

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground will not allow camping guests until further notice. The campground said the decision was based on safety concerns and damage from Hurricane Ian. The campground said it is addressing water, power, and electrical issues. Halloweekends activities for this weekend have been canceled. “We apologize, we know […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
oibgov.com

Weather Update - Hurricane Ian 9-30-22 (8am)

Strong winds will continue to move into the area today and persist into tonight, with improving conditions during Saturday. Dangerous surge is expected today. Surge inundation is likely, with the worst surge impacts expected during the high tide approximately around 11:15 AM EDT (varies some by location). Heavy rainfall is...
columbuscountynews.com

Trees Destroy Two Whiteville Homes

Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder rescued a child Friday evening after a storm damage tree demolished the home, trapping five people inside. Lowder said the entry to the home on Lee Street was blocked by pecan tree that was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s winds today. “The family was...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach. Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line. No other information about […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
iheart.com

Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian

'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

Attorney General warns customers to be on the lookout for price gouging ahead of storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A state of emergency is in effect in North Carolina as Hurricane Ian makes its way across the Southeast which means price gouging laws are now in effect. From increased prices at the gas pump to inflated prices for services like tree removal, Attorney General Josh Stein said he is serious about ensuring the protection of North Carolinians from predatory businesses looking to profit from the storm.
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Pier collapse caught on camera in Myrtle Beach

FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF. Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 5 hours ago. |

