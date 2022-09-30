Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Bridge remains closed
SUNSET BRIDGE, NC (WWAY) – Sunset Beach Bridge remains closed while safety officials inspect structures, walkways, and roadways, with the anticipation the bridge will open as soon as possible. The town is working with a debris management company to schedule additional pickups for next week, while crews inspect neighborhoods...
oibgov.com
Post Storm Information (10-1-22)
• Town Staff is working diligently to mitigate the effects of the storm. • Be patient as the Town begins the clean-up process. • Avoid walking and/or driving through flood water. • Be aware of electrical wires and other dangerous debris. Water & Sewer operations are back to normal. Preliminary...
whqr.org
Hurricane Ian updates: Storm surge, flooding, and tornadoes
The worst of the wind and rain effects will be felt this afternoon; flooding and storm surge will likely persist into the weekend. Brunswick County will get the brunt of Ian’s force in North Carolina, with wind gusts of 70 to 90 miles per hour in Shallotte and Callabash. Coastal Brunswick will also see some of the most severe storm surges, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington office.
columbuscountynews.com
Ian’s Remnants Drop Trees, Wreck Boats
Hurricane — now Tropical Storm — Ian is causing headaches across Columbus. Power is out in many communities as 40-plus mile an hour winds have smashed trees onto electric lines. Much of downtown Whiteville is without power, and one line is down on the roof of the Family Dollar on Madison Street.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
BEMC’s control center monitors weather and outages ahead of storm
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —As the Cape Fear brace’s for what Hurricane Ian may bring, area power companies are standing by to respond to any outages. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s Control Center monitors for outages 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year-round. BEMC says it...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: Ian impacts, gorgeous weekend to kickoff October
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features increasing clouds in association with a passing upper low; this system will bring a slight shower risk Sunday night. As a result, highs dip into the 60s Monday but a warming trend late will carry highs closer to 80 later in the week. For the most part, lows will be in the 50s over the next seven days.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Tropical Storm Ian Press Release
Due to the possible incoming weather conditions from Hurricane Ian, Bladen County Government Offices will be closed today, Friday, September 30, 2022. This includes the Bladen County Solid Waste sites and transfer station. The Bladen County Emergency Operations Center is open as of 7:00 am and will remain open until...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Electric works to restore outages post Ian
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people were left without power across the Cape Fear as a result of Hurricane Ian. Outages were scattered across the area. A spokesperson for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation says they saw the most outages in Ocean Isle Beach. They were able to get...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing camping guests until further notice
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground will not allow camping guests until further notice. The campground said the decision was based on safety concerns and damage from Hurricane Ian. The campground said it is addressing water, power, and electrical issues. Halloweekends activities for this weekend have been canceled. “We apologize, we know […]
Storm surge in Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach creates heavy flooding
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. The bridge to Ocean Isle Beach closed Friday due to flooding from storm surge. At one point, roads resembled rivers,...
oibgov.com
Weather Update - Hurricane Ian 9-30-22 (8am)
Strong winds will continue to move into the area today and persist into tonight, with improving conditions during Saturday. Dangerous surge is expected today. Surge inundation is likely, with the worst surge impacts expected during the high tide approximately around 11:15 AM EDT (varies some by location). Heavy rainfall is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for Ian: Company helps homeowners remove outdoor furniture and debris
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida and is now heading to North Carolina. Many people are preparing ahead of the storm, being sure to secure furniture and remove debris that could damage their house. What You Need To Know:. Ian is expected to bring strong winds,...
New 2-year residential parking decals available starting Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach residents will now be issued two-year parking decals, according to the city. Starting on Monday, the decals will be available to people living inside city limits who have paid property taxes on their personal vehicles and/or motorcycles. The city said it counts property taxes paid on vehicles as […]
Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach on road to recovery after Ian
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. There is still a lot to clean up along the South Carolina coast near where Ian made landfall. On Friday...
columbuscountynews.com
Trees Destroy Two Whiteville Homes
Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder rescued a child Friday evening after a storm damage tree demolished the home, trapping five people inside. Lowder said the entry to the home on Lee Street was blocked by pecan tree that was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s winds today. “The family was...
Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach. Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line. No other information about […]
iheart.com
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian
'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
foxwilmington.com
Attorney General warns customers to be on the lookout for price gouging ahead of storm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A state of emergency is in effect in North Carolina as Hurricane Ian makes its way across the Southeast which means price gouging laws are now in effect. From increased prices at the gas pump to inflated prices for services like tree removal, Attorney General Josh Stein said he is serious about ensuring the protection of North Carolinians from predatory businesses looking to profit from the storm.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Pier collapse caught on camera in Myrtle Beach
FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF. Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
