Read full article on original website
Related
stevensonvillager.com
Stevenson Mustang Marching Band Will Appear in Apple TV Series
On a typically warm September morning in Baltimore, people wearing winter coats stood along Redwood Street, downtown. Christmas decorations surrounded the street. Two vintage cars were strategically placed in view of TV cameras. And the Stevenson University Band marched down the middle of it all. The Apple TV Series, “Lady...
foxbaltimore.com
Wet and windy for Maryland through early week from Ian remnants, Nor'easter combo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 p.m. October 2 — Impacts from Ian continue across Maryland through the end of the weekend and even into the new week. After a wet, breezy, and cool Sunday, as Ian's remnants head towards the Atlantic and continue to convert over to a Nor'Easter, Sunday night all the way into Tuesday will feature more of the same.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: 50th Annual Baltimore Greek Festival, Beef & Beer at Roseda Farm, Doozy’s opens and more
There’s rain in the forecast this week but there are still plenty of reasons to venture out, from new menu items to food-oriented festivals. Here’s a look at what’s coming up in Baltimore:. Openings & announcements. Doozy’s Diner has opened in the Catonsville spot that formerly housed...
Chilly And Rainy Weekend Expected As Remnants Of Hurricane Ian Hit Maryland
The cool fall air is here and Friday started off pretty chilly for most of the state. If you had to head out this morning, you know you had to grab that jacket! Baltimore woke up to temperatures in the mid-50s. https://twitter.com/NWS_BaltWash/status/1575762871031578624 We should expect cloudy and gray conditions for the day with wet weather […] The post Chilly And Rainy Weekend Expected As Remnants Of Hurricane Ian Hit Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland Weather: A cloudy, wet purple Friday
BALTIMORE-- Our purple Friday is off to a pretty chilly start, much of the state woke up to temps in the mid 50's; Westminster started the day in the low 40's. Expect gray skies with thicker clouds and wet weather arriving later this evening as the remnants of Hurricane Ian makes its way up the coast. Due to the dry conditions over the past few days, Baltimore will likely pick up 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated flooding. This weekend will likely not have any damaging winds, but gusty NE winds. The bulk of rain we are expecting is coming tonight as we head into Saturday.Moderate rain showers will linger around through Sunday and will slowly make their way out Monday.By Tuesday, our conditions get drier and sunnier. Clouds continue to lessen as the work week progress. By Thursday, we warm up to reach temps in the low 70's.
Wbaltv.com
Old Goucher bar opens with group martinis and an experimental chef residency
Church Bar opened in Baltimore's Old Goucher neighborhood on Sept. 28 with cocktails, small plates and an experimental chef residency program that the bar's owners hope will be the start of a new type of environment for commercial kitchens. The program invites chefs to develop their own unique menus that...
wmar2news
Ian's local Impact
While we are going to get a good amount of rain through Monday, we are not expecting widespread flooding issues. Minor coastal flooding will be possible from Annapolis to DC, but areal flooding will be possible (low end risk) along some rivers and streams. Through Sunday night our area will see a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some isolated locations picking up slightly more. Some of the higher totals are expected south of Baltimore and on the eastern shore.
Shop Small with Stevie: Shananigans Toy Shop
Flora Stelzer owns the shop. She bought the store about seventeen years ago. The store features such a large selection even Stelzer finds new hidden gems.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham MD
Crews responded to five crashes Saturday night, Sunday morning
WHITE MARSH, MD—The wet weather is causing headaches for local motorists as the remnants of Hurricane Ian pass through the Baltimore area. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that units responded to five motor vehicle crashes from Saturday night to Sunday morning. At just after 9:30 a.m. on...
foxbaltimore.com
With church attendance flagging, Archdiocese of Baltimore kicks off review of parishes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore last week launched a new two-year review of about 60 parishes within Baltimore City and just outside the city in Baltimore County. Called "Seek the City to Come," the multiyear effort aims to determine each parish's strengths and weaknesses said AuxiliaryBishop Bruce...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
foxbaltimore.com
Light Rail will be operating on regular Sunday schedule
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE 10/02 AT 8:30AM. A Light Rail spokesperson says the trains will be operating on their normal Sunday schedule. The earliest train times will be at 10 a.m. from Hunt Valley, and 10:30 a.m. from Cromwell, they said. The regular schedule will follow. You can check...
macaronikid.com
🎃 Trunk or Treats & Halloween Events in Northern Anne Arundel County
We live in a fantastic area to celebrate Halloween! October is chock-full of family-friendly trunk or treats and other Halloween events in Pasadena, Severna Park, Glen Burnie and surrounding towns. Big thanks go to our local businesses and organizations that are sponsoring these wonderful community events. Most are free. Have...
Heavy Rain in Baltimore
Heavy rain, strong wind and the possibility of flooding, it’s what those living in Baltimore could see this weekend as hurricane Ian makes it way north.
Farmers' market vendors and Baltimore's homeless population vie for space beneath JFX highway
BALTIMORE -- Vendors who set up makeshift shops at the farmers' market under Baltimore's Jones Falls Expressway every weekend were surprised to find homeless people camped out in their spaces on Sunday.About a third of the vendors lost their space, which they pay money to retain, according to some of the people present at the farmers' market.An advocate for the city's homeless population said homeless people need help and the conflict was avoidable."We have to be mindful as a society that we do have homeless individuals in our city that is going disengaged that is going unserviced," homeless advocate Christina Flowers said.The homeless camp has been occupying the space since Wednesday.. Vendor Mitchell Salland described the clash for space to set up pup tents and sell pastries as "terrible" and "unfair.""I understand that they need a place but we pay rent," Salland said. "We pay a lot of rent to be here. I've been here 20 years and Mark was here 40 years already. People deserve a safe place to shop."
foxbaltimore.com
Harford Road Bridge to reopen to traffic after 4-year construction project
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The long-closed Harford Road Bridge in Northeast Baltimore will reopen Saturday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT) said. The construction project has redesigned the traffic flow. Formerly a four-lane thoroughfare, the new bridge now has one lane of vehicle traffic for each direction. The bridge will have dedicated lanes for bikes and buses.
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
Signing off: Bob Turk says farewell to viewers after 50 years with WJZ
BALTIMORE -- Fifty years is a long time in any industry. In this one, it's almost unheard of. But, after just that long, Bob Turk's time on TV Hill has come to an end. Many of you have been reaching out to the Sunshine Kid, and he wants you to know, he's very grateful. "It has really touched me. It has been so beautiful," said Turk. "I laugh, I even had tears in my eyes, things were so well-put, so sweet, and the audience has been just so supportive. I just can't thank all of them enough, really."Bob Turk is...
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Tour the Home of One of America’s Most Mysterious Authors
Edgar Allan Poe is notoriously known for his suspense writings and eerie tales, but did you know he once called Baltimore home? For just a short couple of years, Poe lived here in a top floor room and it is also where he began courting his wife, Virginia. About. The...
Apple TV+ Show Filming In Baltimore Needs Young Men To Play Army Recruits
Men ages 18 to 40 are being sought to play Army recruits in an Apple TV+ show filming in Baltimore. The extras are needed for "Flamingo," the adaptation of the novel "Lady in the Lake," and will be paid $120 to $250. Filming will take place on Friday, Sept. 30.
Comments / 0