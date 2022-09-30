Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
The Tokina 11-18mm f/2.8 Lens: A Cheaper, Faster Alternative to a Native Sony Lens?
Unlike Canon, Sony has not banned the production and sale of some third-party lenses for its cameras. That's good news for Sony owners, and a perfect example is here, with this new wide-angle 11-18mm f/2.8 lens released by Tokina. Life's just better with third-party lenses, isn't it?. I recently posted...
Fstoppers
Are Olympus Zuiko the GOAT Vintage Lenses?
Olympus has been assigning the Zuiko name to its range of high-quality lenses since 1936. Zuiko-branded lenses were made for SLR, rangefinder, and automatic point-and-shoot cameras in medium format, 35mm, and even half-frame formats. Assessing the best of anything in photography leads to vivid debate and lots of room for subjectivity. Here are my 5 reasons why I believe Olympus knocked it out of the park with their Zuiko range, and when you look at all factors are the best film lenses ever made. Be sure to leave a comment to let me know your thoughts.
Fstoppers
Is There a Budget-Friendly Alternative to Leica’s 28mm Summaron?
Leica cameras are expensive. So are the lenses. For a Leica owner, these pricey optics hold a special appeal. Some Leica shooters appreciate the history and legacy of legendary lenses such as the 35mm Summilux or 50mm Noctilux. Others enjoy learning the unique characteristics of a particular lens and using that lens for a particular shooting situation where these characteristics make the images shine. For many decades, the measurable technical quality of Leica lenses remained unsurpassed.
Fstoppers
Fstoppers Reviews the Zhiyun Weebill 3 Handheld Gimbal
If you are new to videography, the name Zhiyun may not be familiar to you. But make no mistake. This is a brand you want to pay attention to. I say this because I am pretty new to the video space, and up until recently, the only real player in the handheld gimbal game I was aware of was DJI. I had obviously seen others, but to me, it's hard to differentiate between the cheap knockoff brands and the real players in the space. That is, until I got my hands on the Weebill 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fstoppers
A Beginner's Guide to Camera Settings
No matter what you shoot, perhaps nothing is more important than mastering the three fundamental camera settings: shutter speed, aperture, and ISO. If you are new to photography and looking to learn the fundamentals, check out this awesome video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know about using the three exposure parameters to create technically correct images and to begin to explore your creative voice with a camera.
Comments / 0