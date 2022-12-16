Fantasy baseball rankings for 2023 points leagues

The 2022 fantasy baseball season might be near its conclusion, but the 2023 season will be here before you know it! Listed below are my way-too-early rankings for next season, designed specifically with ESPN points-style leagues in mind. These should help you get a head start on your planning for 2023, or to fine-tune your rosters throughout the offseason.

Note: Eric Karabell's head-to-head category/rotisserie rankings can be found here .

Quick links:

Positional Rankings

