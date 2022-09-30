Read full article on original website
Proposition 4 groups discuss Juneau ballot question on Action Line
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Protect Juneau Homeowners Privacy, who are advocating a yes vote, and No on prop 4 both appeared on separate Action Line programs this week to discuss their views on the ballot question. Prop 4 is asking Juneau voters whether to repeal the city's mandatory disclosure ordinance....
His grandmother was forbidden to speak Lingít in school. Now, school is helping him reclaim it.
The class assignment was to write a letter to anyone they wanted. In Lingít. Eechdaa Dave Ketah chose his late grandmother, the person who spoke Lingít to him when he was growing up in Ketchikan. “And I was telling her that it’s hard learning the language at this...
Orange Shirt Day in Juneau offers listening and learning for people of all ages
Friday is Orange Shirt Day, a day to draw awareness to the history of Indian Boarding Schools in the U.S. and Canada. Events are being held across both countries. In Juneau, the day started off with dozens of people drumming and holding banners along Egan Drive as residents commuted into town.
Coast Guard rescues boaters southwest of Juneau
PAVLOF HARBOR, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two boaters in stormy conditions southwest of Juneau shortly after 12:40 a.m Saturday, according to an email from the Coast Guard. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Sitka lifted a man and a woman after their boat crashed...
Friends of the Flags to take down state flags this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Friends of the Flags will remove the U.S. state flags along Egan Drive between 10th Street and Marine Way on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 7 a.m. Residents should expect temporary right lane closures as the group removes flags from the light poles, and are asked to exercise caution along Egan between 10th Street and Marine Way during the morning.
National Weather Service Juneau wraps up September trends
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Rick Fritsch, one of the lead forecasters and the climate focal point for Southeast Alaska, National Weather Service Juneau summarized one of the wettest months of the year, September, with temperatures, rainfalls, and trends. Juneau set one record temp-wise on the 26th with a daytime high...
Alaska landslide damages 3 homes, 'squishes' pickup
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A landslide triggered by record rainfall significantly damaged three homes, prompted the evacuation of about a dozen residents and caused power outages in downtown Juneau, Alaska’s capital city. Geological assessment teams determined Tuesday that favorable weather has returned the threat level to pre-slide levels. The city’s public works department was preparing to begin removing debris, city spokesperson Meredith Thatcher said. Of the three homes, one was completely destroyed as it came down the mountain and slammed into a second home, which was significantly damaged but remains standing, she said. The extent of damage to the third home was not yet known. Residents will be allowed to return to their homes at their own discretion. “If you feel comfortable going home, you can go home,” Thatcher said.
'Healing' totem, Native screens to be unveiled on Saturday at Twin Lakes
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A healing totem and Native screens are set to be revealed at Twin Lakes on Saturday. AWARE, Tlingit & Haida, the Wooshkeetaan and L’eeneidi A’aakw Kwa’an are inviting the public to the unveiling of a healing totem pole and screens by Tlingit master carver, Wayne Price.
US Forest Service, Kootznoowoo announce plan to develop renewable energy for Angoon
Angoon, Alaska (KINY) - On Sept. 23, the USDA Forest Service and Kootznoowoo, Incorporated announced a cooperative effort to continue the development of the Angoon Hydroelectric Project. The project will supply all power needs for the city of Angoon, which has a population of around 500 people. “We understand the...
Forbidden Peak Brewery's 3rd Auketoberfest kicks off Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Forbidden Peak's annual Auketoberfest began Sep. 30th, featuring German-inspired beer and food. Makayla Chappell, Forbidden Peak's marketing and sales manager talked about the brewery's festivities this month. "Auketoberfest is an annual celebration that we have here in Auke Bay, Alaska. Try to feature a lot of...
Gastineau Avenue reopened in Juneau following landslide
Gastineau Avenue has reopened to traffic after crews removed debris from the landslide that destroyed one home and damaged at least two others Monday night. About 15 truckloads of debris were removed from the area Wednesday, according to a city press release. Crews cleared the remaining debris along the road Thursday morning.
Man took extra shift, missed landslide that destroyed home
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man whose home was destroyed by a landslide this week in Juneau said the outcome could have been worse had he not picked up an extra shift at work. “Fortunately, I wasn’t at home at the moment, but I was there about an hour and a half before it happened, so I’m very lucky to be alive,” Jin Mitchem told the Juneau Empire.
No arrests made as Juneau death investigation continues
Juneau Police Department continued last Thursday to investigate the area of Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, also known as Brotherhood Bridge Trail, after receiving a report shortly before 4 p.m. last Wednesday that a woman’s body was found in the area. Late Wednesday night in a news release the police...
