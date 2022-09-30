Evaporite bedrock is similar to carbonate bedrock because it is a layer-based sedimentary rock. However, instead of forming due to rock and minerals deposited over time, evaporite is formed when water evaporates without being replaced by rainfall or other means, leaving behind layers of minerals previously dissolved in the water.

Because those minerals are, by definition, water-soluble, they are easily washed away by rain and other water runoff, creating underground spaces that can cave in or collapse. The most common types of evaporite in bedrock are salt and gypsum.

Large deposits of evaporite bedrock exist in Michigan, Texas, and Oklahoma, as well as various other Midwest and Mountain West states. Hotspots of sinkholes caused by evaporite bedrock primarily exist in northern Texas and western Oklahoma.

