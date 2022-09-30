ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbonate bedrock

Carbonate bedrock, which is usually limestone but can also be dolostone, is relatively fragile compared to other rock types. It is a sedimentary rock formed by many layers of tiny rock and mineral particles compressed over time. As a result, carbonate easily erodes when permeated with water and can leave caverns of open space underneath the surface. Sinkholes form when the surface caves to fill in the space below.

As the most common bedrock risk factor in the U.S., you can find carbonate bedrock in vast swaths across the Southeast, Midwest, and even the Mountain West. Sinkhole hotspots attributed to carbonate bedrock have been identified in more than half of U.S. states but are mainly concentrated in Appalachia and Florida.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

