ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Other risk factors

By Drew Angerer // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMSJN_0iGjyOgG00

Though the composition of bedrock is one of the primary risk factors associated with sinkholes, other environmental characteristics can also contribute. Areas situated close to tectonic fault lines or the place where two pieces of the Earth's crust meet can be more likely to experience sinkholes due to the constantly shifting ground. In addition, human-induced sinkholes can occur when groundwater is disturbed or when irrigation redistributes the flow of water.

You may also like: How far is the US from a 100% renewable energy future?

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Disease names connected to an animal species

The list of diseases named after animal species is long and includes monkeypox, swine flu, and mad cow disease, among others. Though it may seem harmless to name an illness using its presumed species of origin or a carrier species, WHO guidelines also warn against this practice. In the wake of swine flu (also known as H1N1) outbreaks in other countries in 2009, Egypt ordered the slaughter of all pig livestock in the country despite not having any cases, resulting in the killing of about 300,000 animals. ...
WILDLIFE
Wyoming News

Smoggy Air Could Worsen COVID, Even If You're Vaccinated

MONDAY, Oct. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to air pollution can impede COVID-19 recovery, whether someone is vaccinated or not, according to new research. "These findings are important because they show that, while COVID-19 vaccines are successful at reducing the risk of hospitalization, people who are vaccinated and exposed to polluted air are still at increased risk for worse outcomes than vaccinated people not exposed to air pollution," said study co-author Anny Xiang, a senior research scientist at Kaiser Permanente Southern California. ...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Natural gas prices are at a record high—here's what that means as the weather cools

Winter is coming—and so are higher energy bills for American consumers, thanks to a global shortage of natural gas and ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe. President Vladimir Putin of Russia has cut off multiple NATO countries' access to his country's oil and gas production in recent weeks, worsening already skyrocketing utility bills for small and large businesses throughout Germany and other leading European economies. The shut-off drew condemnation from trans-Atlantic leaders, who said Putin is weaponizing Russia's massive natural resources. Moscow has moved to shut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wyoming News

Dangerous Virus Found in Monkeys Could Jump to Humans

TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The global public health community should be on the alert for a family of viruses in African monkeys that have the potential to spill over to humans, researchers warn. In their new study, the scientists noted that while it's not certain what impact these viruses might have on humans, there are troubling parallels to HIV. "This animal virus has figured out how to...
WILDLIFE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
22K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy