Centre County residents feel misled about State College Area Connector Project. Here’s why
During a joint meeting of Harris and Potter township supervisors, many residents spoke against a proposed connector road between state Route 45 and U.S. Route 322.
wccsradio.com
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Traveling Too Fast for Conditions Crashes into Utility Pole
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a driver was traveling too fast for conditions and crashed into utility pole over the weekend. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on October 2 around 9:08 a.m., on Fuller Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police...
No major injuries in Route 981 crash in New Alexandria
Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in New Alexandria. Fire and EMS crews responded to the intersection of Route 981 and William Penn Highway just before 5:45 a.m. Route 981 was closed down at Route 22 while officials investigated and cleared the scene, emergency dispatchers said. It reopened about an hour later, according to 911 officials.
Pedestrian seriously injured by driver in State College-area crash, investigation ongoing
More than half of all serious or fatal pedestrian crashes during the past decade in Centre County were in the Centre Region.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Bicyclist Rushed to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Falls Creek
FALLS CREEK, Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured after a vehicle struck a bicycle in Falls Creek on Sunday. DuBois-based State Police responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle crash on October 2 around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street and Apple Lane in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Bradford Township on Thursday morning. On Thursday, September 29 around 11:11 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to the crash on US 322, Woodland Bigler Highway, at its intersection with Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
Police charge man with injuring 2 workers in construction-zone crash in Armstrong County
A Cowansville man faces a host of charges after state police say he sped through an active work zone in Armstrong County and injured two construction workers in late September. State police charged Ronald S. Wiegand Jr., 19, of Cowansville on Monday with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangering, simple...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crash in Big Run Borough
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in Big Run Borough on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 30, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
AAA: Gas Prices Lower in PA; National Average Increases
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.887 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.887. Average price during the week of September 26, 2022: $3.902. Average price...
butlerradio.com
Police Begin Homicide Investigation Into Butler Native
Homicide detectives in Allegheny County are investigating the disappearance of a Butler native. Family members of Darlene Harbison say she was last seen on September 11th in the Frazier Township area. Police, meanwhile, say they suspect foul play and are treating it as a homicide investigation. The family of Harbison...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On October 3 around 12:27 a.m., PSP DuBois received a report of a domestic along Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Through investigation, it was further discovered that the argument became a physical altercation. A...
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind. Thursday – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near...
WJAC TV
Officials suspect gas leak caused house fire, explosion in Curwensville
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Clearfield Fire Department say investigators suspect that a gas leak is to blame for a Monday afternoon fire and explosion at a home in Curwensville. Fire officials say no injuries were reported in the incident as the residents were not home...
fox8tv.com
Altoona Police Searching for Blair County Man
Altoona police are searching for a Blair County man accused of stealing a vehicle early Monday morning and then fleeing on foot across Interstate 99 after being stopped by authorities. Police say 36-year-old Travis Pfahler allegedly stole a vehicle, around 6 a.m. Monday, that was reportedly “warming up” outside a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
WJAC TV
Johnstown man sentenced in botched robbery turned homicide, withdraws murder plea, DA says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a Johnstown man was sentenced Monday for his role in a "botched robbery" turned homicide from January of 2021. Officials say Dionte Jones, 29, was sentenced to serve 6 to 16 years in state prison, followed...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Escapes Injuries in One-Vehicle Crash on Rattlesnake Road
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Rattlesnake Road on Tuesday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:14 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, on Rattlesnake Road, west of Siple Road, in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor
Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Providing Fake Urine Sample, Drug Possession
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly providing a fake urine sample and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were requested to assist State Parole at a residence on Gibb Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County,...
