Jefferson County, PA

TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE

A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
HOMER CITY, PA
Man Traveling Too Fast for Conditions Crashes into Utility Pole

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a driver was traveling too fast for conditions and crashed into utility pole over the weekend. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on October 2 around 9:08 a.m., on Fuller Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
No major injuries in Route 981 crash in New Alexandria

Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in New Alexandria. Fire and EMS crews responded to the intersection of Route 981 and William Penn Highway just before 5:45 a.m. Route 981 was closed down at Route 22 while officials investigated and cleared the scene, emergency dispatchers said. It reopened about an hour later, according to 911 officials.
NEW ALEXANDRIA, PA
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Bradford Township on Thursday morning. On Thursday, September 29 around 11:11 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to the crash on US 322, Woodland Bigler Highway, at its intersection with Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crash in Big Run Borough

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in Big Run Borough on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 30, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
BIG RUN, PA
AAA: Gas Prices Lower in PA; National Average Increases

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.887 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.887. Average price during the week of September 26, 2022: $3.902. Average price...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Police Begin Homicide Investigation Into Butler Native

Homicide detectives in Allegheny County are investigating the disappearance of a Butler native. Family members of Darlene Harbison say she was last seen on September 11th in the Frazier Township area. Police, meanwhile, say they suspect foul play and are treating it as a homicide investigation. The family of Harbison...
BUTLER, PA
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind. Thursday – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Altoona Police Searching for Blair County Man

Altoona police are searching for a Blair County man accused of stealing a vehicle early Monday morning and then fleeing on foot across Interstate 99 after being stopped by authorities. Police say 36-year-old Travis Pfahler allegedly stole a vehicle, around 6 a.m. Monday, that was reportedly “warming up” outside a...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Area Man Escapes Injuries in One-Vehicle Crash on Rattlesnake Road

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Rattlesnake Road on Tuesday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:14 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, on Rattlesnake Road, west of Siple Road, in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
MARIENVILLE, PA
Franklin Woman Accused of Providing Fake Urine Sample, Drug Possession

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly providing a fake urine sample and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were requested to assist State Parole at a residence on Gibb Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County,...
FRANKLIN, PA

