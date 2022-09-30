Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Servers and Hosts
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for servers and hosts. Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance. Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend. Full-time and part-time positions are available. No experience is required. Apply in...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Paisley
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Paisley. Paisley is a female Beagle and Hound mix puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, she is playful, friendly, and funny. For more information on her, or to schedule an appointment...
WJAC TV
'The right thing to do:' Duncansville native helping with Hurricane Ian relief in Florida
(WJAC) — As Mr. Rogers once said, in times of tragedy, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." One of the helpers aiding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian is Karen Natoli from Duncansville. "You know, it always feels good to help out. No...
abc23.com
Johnstown Police Asking for Help
Johnstown police are asking for your help as they search for this man. Police say he was seen breaking into multiple cars in the Kernville section of the city. If you can identify this man, you’re asked to call the number on your screen that’s 814-472-2100.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor
Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
New Kensington native with Pittsburgh bar in Florida helps Hurricane Ian victims
A southwestern Pennsylvania native who operates a Pittsburgh-inspired sports bar in Florida is among the many to face devastating damage following Hurricane Ian. John Nader grew up in New Kensington but has spent nearly 20 years on Sanibel, a small island in southwest Florida. Nader opened “The Great White Grill,”...
butlerradio.com
New Credit Union Proposed Across Butler Senior High
A regional credit union is planning to construct a new facility across New Castle Road from the Butler Senior High School. Following a presentation by representatives the Top Tier Federal Credit Union, the Butler Township Planning Commission approved land development plans for 170 New Castle Road. Top Tier was known as Clarion Credit Union until a name change in August and has three branches with two more in the planning stages.
fox8tv.com
Missing Toddler Found
A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Kensington mourns death of firefighter Chris Ploski
New Kensington is mourning the loss of a respected volunteer firefighter. Chris Ploski was one of the city fire department’s most active members, responding to 200 to 250 calls per year while also working his full-time job, fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said. Ploski, who was diagnosed just over...
explore venango
Oil City Man Arrested for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On October 3 around 12:27 a.m., PSP DuBois received a report of a domestic along Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Through investigation, it was further discovered that the argument became a physical altercation. A...
WJAC TV
Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival
The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide- Evenings
Abraxas Youth & Family Services is calling all Behavioral Health Technicians, Community Care Workers, Intervention Specialists. Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients in the mental health program, teach activities of daily living and responsible life skills, and support the treatment team while helping BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
Pennsylvania man killed, another seriously injured in crash in McKean County
A Pennsylvania man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in McKean County on Monday.
WJAC TV
Johnstown man sentenced in botched robbery turned homicide, withdraws murder plea, DA says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a Johnstown man was sentenced Monday for his role in a "botched robbery" turned homicide from January of 2021. Officials say Dionte Jones, 29, was sentenced to serve 6 to 16 years in state prison, followed...
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Willow
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Willow – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Willow is an adult female Dachshund and Spaniel mix. She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, she is friendly, affectionate, playful, and smart. It is preferred that...
wccsradio.com
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
explore venango
Two Franklin Residents Injured in I-79 Crash
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents were injured after their vehicle collided with a deer on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County, early Saturday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, on Interstate 79, in Worth Township,...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike, victim identified
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Tuesday. The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. near the 37.9 mile marker between the Allegheny Valley and Butler Valley interchanges. The westbound lanes were shut down between the Butler Valley and Cranberry interchanges,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
AAA: Gas Prices Lower in PA; National Average Increases
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.887 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.887. Average price during the week of September 26, 2022: $3.902. Average price...
Comments / 0