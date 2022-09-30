ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Featured Local Job: Servers and Hosts

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for servers and hosts. Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance. Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend. Full-time and part-time positions are available. No experience is required. Apply in...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Paisley

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Paisley. Paisley is a female Beagle and Hound mix puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, she is playful, friendly, and funny. For more information on her, or to schedule an appointment...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Johnstown Police Asking for Help

Johnstown police are asking for your help as they search for this man. Police say he was seen breaking into multiple cars in the Kernville section of the city. If you can identify this man, you’re asked to call the number on your screen that’s 814-472-2100.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
MARIENVILLE, PA
New Credit Union Proposed Across Butler Senior High

A regional credit union is planning to construct a new facility across New Castle Road from the Butler Senior High School. Following a presentation by representatives the Top Tier Federal Credit Union, the Butler Township Planning Commission approved land development plans for 170 New Castle Road. Top Tier was known as Clarion Credit Union until a name change in August and has three branches with two more in the planning stages.
BUTLER, PA
Missing Toddler Found

A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival

The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
GALLITZIN, PA
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide- Evenings

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is calling all Behavioral Health Technicians, Community Care Workers, Intervention Specialists. Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients in the mental health program, teach activities of daily living and responsible life skills, and support the treatment team while helping BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
MARIENVILLE, PA
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Willow

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Willow – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Willow is an adult female Dachshund and Spaniel mix. She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, she is friendly, affectionate, playful, and smart. It is preferred that...
FRANKLIN, PA
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE

A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
HOMER CITY, PA
Two Franklin Residents Injured in I-79 Crash

WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents were injured after their vehicle collided with a deer on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County, early Saturday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, on Interstate 79, in Worth Township,...
FRANKLIN, PA
AAA: Gas Prices Lower in PA; National Average Increases

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.887 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.887. Average price during the week of September 26, 2022: $3.902. Average price...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

