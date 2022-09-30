Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Dozens compete at Special Olympics tournament in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Red River Area of Special Olympics Oklahoma staged a cornhole tournament on Wednesday. The second annual event gives special needs individuals an opportunity to come together in a community, and just have a little fun. Students from as far as Marietta and Atoka came to...
KTEN.com
Denison comes off bye refreshed, ready for Terrell
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Denison Yellow Jackets realized they have lots of room to improve in a 51-7 loss to Lovejoy on September 23. The Yellow Jackets used their bye week this past Friday to rest up and re-focus their energy for Terrell, a team that some think is the biggest threat to Denison for one of the final playoff spots in 5A-2 District 7.
KTEN.com
Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
KTEN.com
Ardmore has plans for more pickleball
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The pickleball courts at Ardmore's Regional Park have been open for about a year-and-a-half. In that time, the city has seen players from all over the state and beyond come and check them out. Ardmore has become a hub for pickleball, a game that's similar...
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
KTEN.com
Therapy dogs and handlers get training in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Heroes with Hope has brought therapy K-9 training to Ardmore. It's an effort to help law enforcement in Texoma by adding a special dynamic to respective agencies. Melissa Woolly, executive director of Heroes with Hope, attended prior training sessions in other parts of the country...
KTEN.com
Choctaw chief: Register and vote
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton signed a decree Monday to encourage tribal members and all Oklahomans to vote in November. The first week of every October in an even-numbered year is now reserved to remind tribal members about their obligation and right to vote in American elections.
KTEN.com
Water bills going up for Denison customers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison water customers will soon be paying more when they turn on the tap. A few months ago, the city hired an outside firm to design a new water and wastewater rate along with a comprehensive plan. City spokesperson Emily Agans said the price hike...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma raises reimbursement rates for disabled service providers
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)— Oklahoma has boosted reimbursement rates by 25 percent for care providers who have clients with a Developmentally Disabled Services waiver through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The pandemic hit the health care industry hard, making an existing recruitment problem worse in a field where people...
KTEN.com
Denison police, community bond at National Night Out
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison families were out in force at Forest Park Tuesday evening celebrating National Night Out. "It's the best day of my life," said Shayne, one of the young attendees at the event that aims to bond the community with law enforcement. "We're very excited that...
KTEN.com
Fannin County Fair underway in Bonham
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- The Fannin County Fair is underway in Bonham. The event is taking place at the Multi-Purpose Complex, 700 FM 87, and includes a full schedule of activities -- from pig races to a tractor pull to a robotics contest. Plus the traditional carnival rides, vendors, music...
KTEN.com
Bonham ISD touts $60 million bond at town hall
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The Bonham Independent School District hosted a town hall meeting with taxpayers Tuesday evening to discuss the district's $60 million bond proposal, which goes up for a vote next month. The package would modernize and improve school campuses. A similar bond issue was defeated by...
KTEN.com
Sherman beverage plant gets tax break for expansion
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Breakfast drink maker Sunny Delight Beverages has agreed to launch a $30 million expansion at its Sherman plant in exchange for a property tax abatement. The plan will add more than 70 new jobs to the city's economy at the facility on FM 1417. Sunny...
Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border
According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff. "She is being checked medically and her family has...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 30, 2022
EWING, OCTAVIOUS JAMAL – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750. SCALES, RODERICK DEWAYNE – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G.
KTEN.com
WWII Coke bottle from Sherman found halfway around the world
(KTEN) — A piece of Sherman history showed up in an unexpected place: The South Pacific. Gaylon Wampler was snorkeling off the coast of Vanuatu — an island some 7,200 miles distant from Grayson County — when he spotted a glass bottle sticking out of the mud. When he pulled it out, he found a familiar green glass Coca-Cola bottle.
easttexasradio.com
Missing Person “Susan Taylor” Located
Denison Police located Susan Taylor around noon Friday, Sep 30, who was the focus of a welfare check requested by the housekeeping staff of a local Denison motel. Susan had been staying at the motel in the Denison area since Sep 27, a day after friends reported her missing. Healthcare providers were medically checking her, and authorities notified her family.
KTEN.com
Ardmore approves continuation of first responder software
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Ardmore city commission approved an agreement last night to keep a software that helps first responders. The software has many benefits to Ardmore's Police and emergency services, including identifying where other APD cruisers are. The city of Ardmore started using the software in February, which included...
