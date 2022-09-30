DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Denison Yellow Jackets realized they have lots of room to improve in a 51-7 loss to Lovejoy on September 23. The Yellow Jackets used their bye week this past Friday to rest up and re-focus their energy for Terrell, a team that some think is the biggest threat to Denison for one of the final playoff spots in 5A-2 District 7.

DENISON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO