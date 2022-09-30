Read full article on original website
Related
850wftl.com
The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 10-3-22
Kamala Harris just made post hurricane recovery efforts about race? Yep, wait until you hear what she had to say about how they will be helping people and who they will be helping. Meanwhile, DeSantis was cooking hasbrowns for first responders… We have the details.
850wftl.com
Flamingos in Florida hunker down inside park bathroom for Hurricane Ian
(ST. PETERSBURG, FL) – As Hurricane Ian made its way through Florida, flamingos at a botanical park in St. Petersburg took shelter in a bathroom. Sunken Gardens took to its Twitter to announce how the flamingos were riding out the storm:. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway as the...
850wftl.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
(ORMOND BEACH, FL) – A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. According to authorities, the woman was killed when she was hit by a storm surge wave at Ormond Beach and got pulled away. She was initially rescued by a family member but was pulled out a second time. She was rescued again by a family member and was on the shore when EMS arrived, but they were unable to save her.
850wftl.com
Florida teen dead, 2 critically injured after crashing stolen Maserati
(ST PETERSBURG, FLA) — A 15-year-old teen died and two others were critically injured after opting for a deadly getaway by driving a stolen Maserati at 80 mph, flying over a curb and flipping the vehicle, according to authorities. Three friends were attempting to burglarize luxury vehicles October 2...
Comments / 0