Texas State

The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 10-3-22

Kamala Harris just made post hurricane recovery efforts about race? Yep, wait until you hear what she had to say about how they will be helping people and who they will be helping. Meanwhile, DeSantis was cooking hasbrowns for first responders… We have the details.
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian

(ORMOND BEACH, FL) – A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. According to authorities, the woman was killed when she was hit by a storm surge wave at Ormond Beach and got pulled away. She was initially rescued by a family member but was pulled out a second time. She was rescued again by a family member and was on the shore when EMS arrived, but they were unable to save her.
