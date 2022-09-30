Read full article on original website
abc23.com
Pleasant Gap Man Sentenced
A Pleasant Gap man, who police say was helping to take care of three kids in a home that was described as having deplorable and dangerous living conditions, is facing more jail time. Ryan Diricco was sentenced in Centre County court Monday from an incident earlier this year where police...
WJAC TV
Johnstown man sentenced in botched robbery turned homicide, withdraws murder plea, DA says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a Johnstown man was sentenced Monday for his role in a "botched robbery" turned homicide from January of 2021. Officials say Dionte Jones, 29, was sentenced to serve 6 to 16 years in state prison, followed...
New Florence man charged in police assault seeks release from jail
A former New Florence man acquitted in the fatal shooting of a police officer in 2015 claims his speedy trial rights were violated as he awaits trial on charges that he assaulted police at his home last year. Ray A. Shetler Jr., 38, wants to be released on a nominal...
WJAC TV
DA: One of two teens charged in Westmont school shooting plot sentenced to state prison
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say one of the two teens charged in the "foiled" Westmont school shooting plot was sentenced Monday. Logan Pringle, 17, was sentenced to serve 3 to 6 years in state prison, followed by ten years of probation.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On October 3 around 12:27 a.m., PSP DuBois received a report of a domestic along Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Through investigation, it was further discovered that the argument became a physical altercation. A...
abc23.com
Wanted Altoona Man in Custody
Authorities in Blair County say a wanted Altoona man, who was accused of stealing a car early Monday morning and then fleeing from police on foot across Interstate 99, is now in custody. Altoona police say 36-year-old Travis Pfahler was arrested Monday evening in Duncansville. Authorities say Pfahler had attempted...
Prisoner reportedly attacks guard during intake
Lock Haven, Pa. — A prisoner attacked a guard, punching him several times in the head before grabbing his throat, police say. Nathaniel Lee Baney, 23, was brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. While in the intake area of the prison, a guard tried to help Baney put on a suicide smock, but Barney allegedly became combative. Baney pushed...
explorejeffersonpa.com
fox8tv.com
Missing Toddler Found
A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
WJAC TV
Police: Wanted Altoona man accused of stealing car, fleeing across highway in custody
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say a wanted Altoona man, who was accused of stealing a car early Monday morning and then fleeing from police on foot across Interstate 99, is now in custody. Altoona police say 36-year-old Travis Pfahler was arrested Monday evening in...
WJAC TV
Pleasant Gap man sentenced after police find 3 children living in 'deplorable' conditions
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Pleasant Gap man, who police say was helping to take care of three kids in a home that was described as having deplorable and dangerous living conditions, is facing more jail time. Ryan Diricco was sentenced in Centre County court Monday from an...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
abc23.com
Johnstown Police Asking for Help
Johnstown police are asking for your help as they search for this man. Police say he was seen breaking into multiple cars in the Kernville section of the city. If you can identify this man, you’re asked to call the number on your screen that’s 814-472-2100.
Police charge man with injuring 2 workers in construction-zone crash in Armstrong County
A Cowansville man faces a host of charges after state police say he sped through an active work zone in Armstrong County and injured two construction workers in late September. State police charged Ronald S. Wiegand Jr., 19, of Cowansville on Monday with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangering, simple...
Man charged in New Year’s Day death of Pa. high school student
An arrest has been made in the New Year’s Day shooting death of a Johnstown high school student, according to a story from WJAC. Qwante Rose, 21, is facing charges related to criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, the station said, citing court documents. Jaydin Sanderson,...
explore venango
Oil City Man Arrested for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were...
Pennsylvania man killed, another seriously injured in crash in McKean County
A Pennsylvania man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in McKean County on Monday.
PA man accused of killing deer, ‘I can’t afford food in Joe Biden’s America’
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man accused of shooting and killing a doe and fawn on his property reportedly claimed he was protecting his garden because he can’t afford to buy food in ‘Joe Biden’s America.’ A Pennsylvania Game Commission Warden was called Aug. 30 about complaints against 47-year-old Paul Yockey, of Driftwood. It […]
Convicted contractor allegedly bilks more customers
Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor who was previously convicted of home improvement fraud reportedly scammed another two victims before police caught him. In the latest felony criminal cases against Keystone Life and Elevator owner Michael William Bloom, 44, officials say he bilked a Lewistown church and a Clinton County couple of nearly $50,000. Now police say Bloom doesn't have any money to refund his former customers. Charges for the Clinton...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT NEWS: Two DuBois Men Charged in Robbery, Assault
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Two DuBois men are facing robbery charges for allegedly assaulting and stealing money from a DuBois man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, are both charged with two felony counts of robbery,...
