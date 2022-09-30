ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

abc23.com

Pleasant Gap Man Sentenced

A Pleasant Gap man, who police say was helping to take care of three kids in a home that was described as having deplorable and dangerous living conditions, is facing more jail time. Ryan Diricco was sentenced in Centre County court Monday from an incident earlier this year where police...
PLEASANT GAP, PA
abc23.com

Wanted Altoona Man in Custody

Authorities in Blair County say a wanted Altoona man, who was accused of stealing a car early Monday morning and then fleeing from police on foot across Interstate 99, is now in custody. Altoona police say 36-year-old Travis Pfahler was arrested Monday evening in Duncansville. Authorities say Pfahler had attempted...
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Prisoner reportedly attacks guard during intake

Lock Haven, Pa. — A prisoner attacked a guard, punching him several times in the head before grabbing his throat, police say. Nathaniel Lee Baney, 23, was brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. While in the intake area of the prison, a guard tried to help Baney put on a suicide smock, but Barney allegedly became combative. Baney pushed...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
MARIENVILLE, PA
fox8tv.com

Missing Toddler Found

A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Johnstown Police Asking for Help

Johnstown police are asking for your help as they search for this man. Police say he was seen breaking into multiple cars in the Kernville section of the city. If you can identify this man, you’re asked to call the number on your screen that’s 814-472-2100.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Convicted contractor allegedly bilks more customers

Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor who was previously convicted of home improvement fraud reportedly scammed another two victims before police caught him. In the latest felony criminal cases against Keystone Life and Elevator owner Michael William Bloom, 44, officials say he bilked a Lewistown church and a Clinton County couple of nearly $50,000. Now police say Bloom doesn't have any money to refund his former customers. Charges for the Clinton...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT NEWS: Two DuBois Men Charged in Robbery, Assault

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Two DuBois men are facing robbery charges for allegedly assaulting and stealing money from a DuBois man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, are both charged with two felony counts of robbery,...
DUBOIS, PA

