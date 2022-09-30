Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: 2022 Fall Driving Tours
The mountain and forests of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region are priceless natural wonders. They are renowned for their inspiring beauty, especially in the fall as the colors of the leaves turn orange, mustard, and scarlet. As the dappled greens of summer wane to reveal the dazzling oranges, crimsons, and...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor
Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
explorejeffersonpa.com
AAA: Gas Prices Lower in PA; National Average Increases
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.887 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.887. Average price during the week of September 26, 2022: $3.902. Average price...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Announce Commissioned Officer Promotions
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police announced that 43 members promoted to the rank of major, captain or lieutenant were recognized at promotion ceremonies on September 22 and September 30. Michael T. Carroll Promoted to Major. Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Michael T. Carroll to major and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide- Evenings
Abraxas Youth & Family Services is calling all Behavioral Health Technicians, Community Care Workers, Intervention Specialists. Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients in the mental health program, teach activities of daily living and responsible life skills, and support the treatment team while helping BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Massage Therapy Available at Spine & Extremities Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Doug Larrow, LMT is accepting new patients for all massage therapy services available at Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion. Spine & Extremities Center is pleased to welcome Doug Larrow, LMT, to their team providing hands on therapeutic massage. Although new to the Spine and Extremities center, Doug has been practicing massage for 11 years. He is available for massage and waxing services five days a week with evening availability.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Identify Found Remains as Teen Missing Since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. (PHOTO: Suzanne Estock, looks at the last known photograph of her late sister, Joan...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Warn Against Solicitation of Payments Phone Scam
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police have issued the following release regarding solicitation of payments phone scam. All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police DOES NOT solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Bicyclist Rushed to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Falls Creek
FALLS CREEK, Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured after a vehicle struck a bicycle in Falls Creek on Sunday. DuBois-based State Police responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle crash on October 2 around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street and Apple Lane in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Traveling Too Fast for Conditions Crashes into Utility Pole
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a driver was traveling too fast for conditions and crashed into utility pole over the weekend. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on October 2 around 9:08 a.m., on Fuller Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Dump Truck on Route 119
WHITE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 119 in White Township, Indiana County. According to Indiana-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of State Route 119 and Wayne Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash on October 4, 2022, at approximately 4:34 a.m.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Ground Chuck: Punxsutawney’s Zeke Bennett Sits on Top of School’s All-Time Rushing List
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — All Zeke Bennett has ever known is carrying the football. (Zeke Bennett tries to break a tackle during the win over DuBois/photo courtesy of Josh Cammi, Punxsy 1st and 10 Club) Since the time the senior on the Punxsutawney football team first buckled a chinstrap,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind. Thursday – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On October 3 around 12:27 a.m., PSP DuBois received a report of a domestic along Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Through investigation, it was further discovered that the argument became a physical altercation. A...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Crepes
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Crepes – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. This refreshing recipe will become a family favorite for brunch!. 1 – 10 oz. package frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed and drained. 1/2 cup strawberry glaze. Directions. -In a large bowl, combine the...
Comments / 0