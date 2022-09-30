ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: 2022 Fall Driving Tours

The mountain and forests of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region are priceless natural wonders. They are renowned for their inspiring beauty, especially in the fall as the colors of the leaves turn orange, mustard, and scarlet. As the dappled greens of summer wane to reveal the dazzling oranges, crimsons, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
MARIENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

AAA: Gas Prices Lower in PA; National Average Increases

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.887 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.887. Average price during the week of September 26, 2022: $3.902. Average price...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Announce Commissioned Officer Promotions

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police announced that 43 members promoted to the rank of major, captain or lieutenant were recognized at promotion ceremonies on September 22 and September 30. Michael T. Carroll Promoted to Major. Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Michael T. Carroll to major and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide- Evenings

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is calling all Behavioral Health Technicians, Community Care Workers, Intervention Specialists. Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients in the mental health program, teach activities of daily living and responsible life skills, and support the treatment team while helping BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
MARIENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Massage Therapy Available at Spine & Extremities Center

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Doug Larrow, LMT is accepting new patients for all massage therapy services available at Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion. Spine & Extremities Center is pleased to welcome Doug Larrow, LMT, to their team providing hands on therapeutic massage. Although new to the Spine and Extremities center, Doug has been practicing massage for 11 years. He is available for massage and waxing services five days a week with evening availability.
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Identify Found Remains as Teen Missing Since 1969

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. (PHOTO: Suzanne Estock, looks at the last known photograph of her late sister, Joan...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Warn Against Solicitation of Payments Phone Scam

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police have issued the following release regarding solicitation of payments phone scam. All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police DOES NOT solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Traveling Too Fast for Conditions Crashes into Utility Pole

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a driver was traveling too fast for conditions and crashed into utility pole over the weekend. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on October 2 around 9:08 a.m., on Fuller Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Dump Truck on Route 119

WHITE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 119 in White Township, Indiana County. According to Indiana-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of State Route 119 and Wayne Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash on October 4, 2022, at approximately 4:34 a.m.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind. Thursday – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Crepes

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Crepes – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. This refreshing recipe will become a family favorite for brunch!. 1 – 10 oz. package frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed and drained. 1/2 cup strawberry glaze. Directions. -In a large bowl, combine the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

