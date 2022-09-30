ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

FOX 43

Fetterman hosting York County rally

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Found in York County, Pennsylvania

A turkey flock in York County, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. USDA confirmed the flock’s infection Sept. 29 and posted it Oct. 3. The 25,200-bird site is in eastern York County. The 10-kilometer control area covers parts of state Route 74 and extends to a sliver of Lancaster County at Turkey Hill.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

'Bash at the Brownstone' planned for Harrisburg Halloween celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg has promised families a Halloween celebration like they've never seen before. The city's Parks and Recreation Department has announced the first Bash of the Brownstone Halloween party, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Reservoir Park Brownstone building. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Antique Automobile Club of America to meet in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
HERSHEY, PA
fcfreepress

Menno Haven announces donation

Menno Haven is excited to announce a $30,000 donation to COSTA Academy to be paid in increments over the next three years. The COSTA Academy is a 501(c) 3 culinary institute in Chambersburg, Pa. It has a proven record of accomplishment in training professionals for employment in the food service industry. Through a unique blend of world-class technical skills training and compassionate teaching of soft skills, COSTA Academy produces exceptionally qualified food service professionals that become critical in the workforce for Chambersburg and the surrounding area.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys home in Peach Bottom Township

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home Monday morning in York County. Video above: Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Station 57 photos from the fire scene. Crews were called to a house on the 300 block of Booker Road in Peach Bottom Township around 3:45 a.m. The fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Target announces Nov. 6 grand opening of Lebanon store

Target will hold a grand opening of its Lebanon store (1745 Quentin Road) on Nov. 6, according to flyers posted on the store’s doors. The company has not yet officially confirmed an opening date through its public relations firm, but flyers posted on the doors of the new store indicate a Nov. 6 grand opening.
LEBANON, PA
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA
abc27.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Adams County church packs thousands of meals for charity

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A local church and nonprofit teamed up in Gettysburg on Sunday with the goal of packing thousands of meals to fight hunger; Gettysburg Presbyterian Church hosted the organization Rise Against Hunger at its location in Adams County. The goal was to package between 15,000 and 20,000...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
STRASBURG, PA
storereporter.com

Rockville rundown: Town Square is sold, Dick’s on the way, bye bye Bambū

After 16 years of trying to make Rockville Town Square happen, Federal Realty is finally handing the reins to another developer. The Square has been sold to Morguard, a Canadian firm that already owned its apartment buildings and just spent $33 million on the rest of the property. Morguard’s Joshua Nolan assures us that his company is in this for the long haul, with plans to redevelop some of the ground-floor spaces and seek out a wider mix of tenants. “We need to have true retail with different services,” Nolan says. “The restaurants are great, but it can’t all be restaurants.”
ROCKVILLE, MD

