foxbaltimore.com
County council explores creating bike trail that goes from Inner Harbor to Pennsylvania
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Council will vote Monday on whether to fund a study to explore how to link the region's two major bike trails. If successful, officials could create roughly 50 miles of uninterrupted bike trail from the Inner Harbor to Pennsylvania. The proposed $120,000...
Fetterman hosting York County rally
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Voters guide; paranormal house; classic clock’s new home: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 61; Low: 47. Cloudy. Interstate 83 turmoil: More than 200 properties are impacted by the biggest infrastructure project to date in the Harrisburg region. But worries about fair compensation and finding affordable replacements to their homes and businesses are causing anxiety. Voters’ guide: The midterm election is just a...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
Salsa on the Square returns to Adams after 3-year hiatus
Salsa on the Square returned to Adams County on Friday evening, and after the event had been cancelled three years in a row due to COVID-19, a fun night of celebration was the perfect way to mark the comeback. The festival, which has been a yearly tradition for the people...
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Found in York County, Pennsylvania
A turkey flock in York County, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. USDA confirmed the flock’s infection Sept. 29 and posted it Oct. 3. The 25,200-bird site is in eastern York County. The 10-kilometer control area covers parts of state Route 74 and extends to a sliver of Lancaster County at Turkey Hill.
'Bash at the Brownstone' planned for Harrisburg Halloween celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg has promised families a Halloween celebration like they've never seen before. The city's Parks and Recreation Department has announced the first Bash of the Brownstone Halloween party, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Reservoir Park Brownstone building. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
abc27.com
Antique Automobile Club of America to meet in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
Menno Haven announces donation
Menno Haven is excited to announce a $30,000 donation to COSTA Academy to be paid in increments over the next three years. The COSTA Academy is a 501(c) 3 culinary institute in Chambersburg, Pa. It has a proven record of accomplishment in training professionals for employment in the food service industry. Through a unique blend of world-class technical skills training and compassionate teaching of soft skills, COSTA Academy produces exceptionally qualified food service professionals that become critical in the workforce for Chambersburg and the surrounding area.
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Peach Bottom Township
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home Monday morning in York County. Video above: Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Station 57 photos from the fire scene. Crews were called to a house on the 300 block of Booker Road in Peach Bottom Township around 3:45 a.m. The fire...
lebtown.com
Target announces Nov. 6 grand opening of Lebanon store
Target will hold a grand opening of its Lebanon store (1745 Quentin Road) on Nov. 6, according to flyers posted on the store’s doors. The company has not yet officially confirmed an opening date through its public relations firm, but flyers posted on the doors of the new store indicate a Nov. 6 grand opening.
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
‘I want to travel the world’ – and pick up litter, central Pa. woman says
“I want to travel the world and pick up as much litter as I can,” said Loysville resident Jessica Larraine Ortiz Shull. Alongside her husband, Austin, she has been on a crusade against litter and plastic waste for more than three years now. “I want to show the world how much two people can do.”
abc27.com
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Adams County church packs thousands of meals for charity
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A local church and nonprofit teamed up in Gettysburg on Sunday with the goal of packing thousands of meals to fight hunger; Gettysburg Presbyterian Church hosted the organization Rise Against Hunger at its location in Adams County. The goal was to package between 15,000 and 20,000...
WGAL
A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley
Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
storereporter.com
Rockville rundown: Town Square is sold, Dick’s on the way, bye bye Bambū
After 16 years of trying to make Rockville Town Square happen, Federal Realty is finally handing the reins to another developer. The Square has been sold to Morguard, a Canadian firm that already owned its apartment buildings and just spent $33 million on the rest of the property. Morguard’s Joshua Nolan assures us that his company is in this for the long haul, with plans to redevelop some of the ground-floor spaces and seek out a wider mix of tenants. “We need to have true retail with different services,” Nolan says. “The restaurants are great, but it can’t all be restaurants.”
