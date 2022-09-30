FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO