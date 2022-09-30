Read full article on original website
Roscoe’s Austin Nason makes it back-to-back NSTC championships at Rockford Speedway
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The biggest weekend of racing this year wrapped up at the Rockford Speedway Sunday, the National Short Track Championships and the biggest winner was a local man Roscoe’s Austin Nason. More than 20 racers started the Big 8 Series Limited Late Model main event. It was an 188 lap endurance race. There […]
Belvidere holds snowmobile races…on grass
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Riders went out to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Sunday. It was for the Prairie Riders Snowmobile Club of Boone County’s Annual “Grass Drags and Swap Meet.” The club has been in the stateline for 47 years, and this was their 27th time holding the event. Four-wheelers and snowmobilers were racing […]
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
High School football scores
Kewanee man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault. Clouds clear out this morning, and the sunshine sticks around this afternoon. Look for highs in the 70's. Check out the results from the 2022 Border Wars.
Belvidere Has The #5 Most Haunted Home in Illinois!
Oh Belvidere, what a great place! Nice people, great food and drink, and the number three most haunted house in Illinois! MysteriousHeartland. We have a LOT of 96.7 The Eagle listeners in Belvidere, I wonder if they know how freakin' haunted that place it. Well, one place specifically:. The Nellie...
Planes land at Cottonwood Airport for fall ‘Fly-In’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Private pilots from all over the Midwest flew their planes into Cottonwood Airport in Rockford Saturday for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s fall Fly-In event. “We had real load of planes come in today,” said Bruce Jacobsen, secretary of EAA Chapter 22 in Rockford. One of the 30 planes on hand was a […]
Rockford opens Illinois’ first cannabis ‘craft grow’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture held a ribbon cutting in Rockford Monday for “Star Buds,” the state’s first cannabis craft grow. The event took place at its location on Forest View Road, just east of Alpine Road. Star Buds is the first of over 340 licenses given out in the last […]
Police: Illinois 4-year-old killed by car
UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
Fatal Crash at Intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road
On Saturday October First at approximately 3:03 pm, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road for a crash involving two vehicles. Investigating Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford, driven by Dane Moorman, 27, of Arlington Illinois, was northbound on La...
UPDATED with scene photos by RS sources: Possible Head On Collision, In Machesney Park
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision
A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Chicken Wings in The Area
Have you eaten the Stateline's Best Chicken Wings?. Fall has arrived and that means flannel shirts, boots, football and chicken wings. Chicken wings are absolutely a fall food, and that means it's time to figure out who has the best chicken wings in the area. Throughout the month of September...
Motorcycle Crash on Moline Road Ends in Tragedy
On Saturday October 1, at approximately 2:42pm Whiteside County Deputies responded to a one vehicle traffic crash involving a motorcycle in the area of 24163 Moline Road , in rural Sterling. Upon investigation and speaking with witnesses, a single motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Moline Road, when the motorcycle drifted...
Illinois runners take to the streets in memory of officer killed in line duty
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 5th Annual “Jaimie Cox Memorial 5K Run” was held at Roscoe Middle School on Saturday in honor of fallen Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox. “We’ll never forget Jaimie’s sacrifice, that’s what’s important to us, so we come from the Saint Charles Elgin area and we just come out every year,” […]
Dixon school shooter sentence hearing Tuesday
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon High School shooter is expected to receive his sentence on Tuesday. Matthew Milby took a plea deal earlier this year for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in a School and at a Police Officer. The incident happened in 2018 with School Resource Officer Mark Dallas stopping Milby. A judge […]
Moline accident sends two to hospital
An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Undaunted by County Rejection, Kreider Goes Before Dixon Council About Donation for Possible Purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course
Despite the setback of the Lee County Board declining to donate to Kreider Services not once, but twice, John Stauter of Kreider Services came before the Dixon City Council Monday night. The project he spoke of is the planned purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course in Dixon. Stauter spoke to...
