Dixon, IL

Belvidere holds snowmobile races…on grass

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Riders went out to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Sunday. It was for the Prairie Riders Snowmobile Club of Boone County’s Annual “Grass Drags and Swap Meet.” The club has been in the stateline for 47 years, and this was their 27th time holding the event. Four-wheelers and snowmobilers were racing […]
High School football scores

Kewanee man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault. Clouds clear out this morning, and the sunshine sticks around this afternoon. Look for highs in the 70's. Check out the results from the 2022 Border Wars.
Belvidere Has The #5 Most Haunted Home in Illinois!

Oh Belvidere, what a great place! Nice people, great food and drink, and the number three most haunted house in Illinois! MysteriousHeartland. We have a LOT of 96.7 The Eagle listeners in Belvidere, I wonder if they know how freakin' haunted that place it. Well, one place specifically:. The Nellie...
Police: Illinois 4-year-old killed by car

UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

Fatal Crash at Intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road

On Saturday October First at approximately 3:03 pm, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road for a crash involving two vehicles. Investigating Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford, driven by Dane Moorman, 27, of Arlington Illinois, was northbound on La...
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision

Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
Motorcycle Crash on Moline Road Ends in Tragedy

Dixon school shooter sentence hearing Tuesday

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon High School shooter is expected to receive his sentence on Tuesday. Matthew Milby took a plea deal earlier this year for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in a School and at a Police Officer. The incident happened in 2018 with School Resource Officer Mark Dallas stopping Milby. A judge […]
Moline accident sends two to hospital

An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
