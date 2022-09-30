Read full article on original website
labroots.com
Five Years Later, Flint, Michigan Residents Suffer from Depression and PTSD
In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, a team of researchers led by Duke University investigated the long-term psychological ramifications on Flint, Michigan residents five years after the Flint drinking water was proclaimed lead-free, which occurred on January 24, 2017. This came after tens of thousands of Flint children and adults were exposed to disinfection products, unsafe levels of bacteria, a neurotoxicant, and lead when the city of Flint switched the source of its water supply on April 25, 2014, from the Detroit River and Lake Huron to the Flint River and failed to properly treat the water supply. The results of the unsafe drinking water put these children and adults at larger risk for mental health problems, cognitive defects, and additional health problems later in life.
Detroit Is ...
A driven teacher returns to "the old neighborhood" to work magic with kids that have been written off by society. The scene conjures visions of TV sitcoms and dramas created by the networks on more than a couple of occasions throughout the years. But when Earlene Hall tells the story,...
msu.edu
More after-school programs expected across state
LANSING – Michigan will see an increase in after-school programs early next year, state officials said. That’s when the Michigan Department of Education will begin distributing $24 million from federal COVID relief funds to create more out-of-school programs for K-12 students across the state. The money will also be used to help reopen programs operating before the pandemic.
Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It
Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
Lansing's historic Holmes Street School almost move-in ready
The Holmes Street School in Lansing was built 100 years ago. It's been vacant for almost two decades, but it will soon become a home to dozens.
Detroit News
Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase
The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
Flint in "final phase of lead service line replacement
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Flint is entering its final phase of lead service line replacement."We're just going to keep pushing forward every single day until we get all the lines replaced," says Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.The city of Flint and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announces 95% of lead services lines have been replaced in the years long replacement effort. Neeley says the efforts continue to notify Flint residents their lines are in need of replacement."Right now, the last obstacles are some of the most difficult, because we have to get residents to commit...
'Defend Our Future' rally seeks to encourage Michigan youth to vote
Several elected officials and students rallied in Lansing today about issues impacting them. They say they want to see some changes and plan to make their wishes known at the ballot box.
Recruiting Insider: Michigan gave Nyckoles Harbor the royal treatment
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
abc12.com
Flint Community School District to close more schools while dealing with already vacant properties
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite an infusion of federal dollars, the Flint Community School District is struggling. While school leaders debate what to do with vacant, blighted properties, ABC 12 is learning the district is preparing for closures of additional schools. As enrollment dropped through the years, Flint Community School...
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
New round of Detroit roof, window repair program opens Oct. 1
The second round of a city home repair program, slated to help 1,000 Detroiters with window or roof work, kicks off Saturday and runs through the end of October. The Renew Detroit program, funded by $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, covers home repairs for 2,000 low-income seniors and Detroiters with disabilities.
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
nbc25news.com
Get-out-the Vote rally held in Flint before upcoming November election
FLINT, Mich. - A get-out-the-vote rally was held Saturday in Flint. "You can voice what you need for them to do in your community," said Jary Cooper, a resident of Genesee County. "It's so important to hear the candidates make your decision," said Kathleen Cook, another resident of Genesee County.
Detroit News
Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait
Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
abc12.com
Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.
Flint-area football highlights: Durand beats Gladstone in battle of unbeaten top 10 teams
FLINT – Durand remained unbeaten Friday and moved within one more victory of a showdown against perennial Flint-area power New Lothrop for the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship. Charlie Rawlins rushed 17 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns in 28-24 victory over previously unbeaten Gladstone, which was ranked No....
Detroit News
Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week
Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
abc12.com
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for October 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for October at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
Lansing School District virtual students will not receive free meals
Lansing School District officials said they’ll continue giving out free meals to in-person students, even though some federal funding has run out. But, virtual students are not getting free meals.
