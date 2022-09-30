Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
M-Ventures Under MEXC Completes Brand Upgrade, With Capital Scale Reaching $200M
On Sept. 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced at the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher” that its fund was officially upgraded to M-Ventures and a new management team. The upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field via strategic investment, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation.
cryptopotato.com
These Crypto Executives Have Stepped Down Since the Market Crash in May
A surprising number of crypto chief executives from top companies have resigned from their positions since the market crash in May. Change is in the air as the crypto space continues to see top executives step down from their roles amid the market crisis that stemmed from the Terra Luna fiasco and the Federal Reserve’s continuous interest rate hike, which negatively impacted the global financial market.
cryptopotato.com
Stock-to-Flow Creator PlanB Bought More BTC and Explains Why Now
PlanB made his three bitcoin purchases at a time when many people were proclaiming the asset “dead.”. The creator of the bitcoin Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model – PlanB – admitted that recently he made his third BTC investment. At the time of the purchase, the primary cryptocurrency was hovering around $20,000.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Miners in Trouble? BTC Price Dangerously Close to Cost of Production
Bitcoin’s price is trading dangerously close to the cost of production. This could spell trouble for BTC miners, but is there more to the story?. Bitcoin’s price has been trading below $20,000 for quite some time now, and data from a popular cryptocurrency analytics resource reveals that it’s getting dangerously close to BTC’s cost of production.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Price Analysis: Will ETH’s Sideways Action End By a Huge Move?
After reaching a high of $2030 on August 14, Ethereum’s price began a corrective wave, forming a descending channel – as shown in blue on the following chart. The bottom of this channel, combined with the 200-week moving average line (in yellow), acted as support and prevented the price from dropping further. This resulted in the development of a local low at $1,220.
cryptopotato.com
Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Believes Buying Bitcoin Now Will Make You Smile Later
Although he asserted that BTC, gold, and silver prices could further fall, Kiyosaki outlined why people should invest in them now. The author of the best-seller believes the US Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, which will ultimately push the prices of BTC, gold, and silver down even more.
cryptopotato.com
Weekend Watch: Terra Classic (LUNC) Soars 20%
Terra Classic is today’s best performer with another 20% surge. Bitcoin stands still at $19K. Bitcoin’s weekend continues to be rather uneventful as the asset has settled at around $19,000. Most altcoins are also quite calm today, with minor daily losses. LUNC, on the other hand, keeps rising...
Nike Says the Stock Market Will Get a Lump of Coal for Christmas
A weak holiday outlook torched the stock.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa Largely Driven by Retail and P2P Activities
Cryptocurrency use in Sub-Saharan Africa enjoys a high adoption rate, as digital assets are integrated into users’ daily financial activity. While institutional traders are not prevalent in Sub-Saharan Africa, the region is known to have the highest number of small retail transactions globally. Part of the driving force for...
cryptopotato.com
SOL Drops 6% as Solana Suffered Another Network Outage
SOL started the weekend with a price drop of 6% as the Solana network went down… again. The Solana blockchain experienced yet another outage late on Friday, but it’s back online after getting restarted. The protocol’s native cryptocurrency dropped by 6% daily as a consequence of the latest...
Badger Technologies Teams with BRdata Software Solutions to Offer Grocers Actionable Data Insights for Improving Operations & Shopping Experiences
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Badger Technologies, a product division of Jabil and pioneer in retail automation, has teamed with BRdata Software Solutions to assist grocers in attaining actionable data and aggregated analytics to improve store profitability, operational efficiencies and shopping experiences. Real-time inventory, pricing and trend data collected by Badger Technologies® multipurpose autonomous robots can be ingested by BRdata’s cloud-based retail software to support identifying discrepancies and resolving on-shelf product and pricing problems with increased agility and accuracy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005301/en/ Badger Technologies and BRdata integrate data-driven robotics automation and cloud-based enterprise software to improve grocery operations and shopping experiences. (Graphic: Business Wire)
cryptopotato.com
BIS Proclaims Success in Multi-CBDC Cross-Border Payment Pilot Project
As part of the experiment, several central banks participated in the mBridge project, a multi-CBDC platform for international payments. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) on Tuesday announced that a multi-jurisdiction CBDC pilot spearheaded by BIS Innovation Hub has been successful. The project saw 164 transactions worth nearly $22 million in real-value cross-border payments through a purpose-built multi-CBDC platform – mBridge.
cryptopotato.com
BTC Miners Reserves Reach Their Lowest Level in a Decade
Bitcoin miners now hold roughly 10% of Bitcoin’s current supply – a share that continues to decrease over time. Bitcoin miners are now holding fewer than 2 million BTC on reserve, according to data from IntoTheBlock. That’s the lowest amount of Bitcoin held by all tracked pools and...
cryptopotato.com
A Dubai Real Estate Company Is Cranking Up Its Crypto’s Utility
Meta Description: NFT, ICO, Initial Coin Offering, Crypto, Web3, Crypto Investment, Crypto Real Estate. GBR, a blockchain-based ecosystem with a focus on the real estate, gas, and oil industries, officially launched its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) just a few days ago. Through the project’s official website, early investors are now able to purchase the project’s native crypto token, GBR Coin (GBR).
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Sideways Action Continues, Breakout Could Lead Huge Move
Bitcoin has yet to make a decisive move in any direction as the primary cryptocurrency continues to wrestle with the $18K support level. A bearish breakout below this position could be disastrous. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. Bitcoin’s price overlaps with crucial support on the daily timeframe, as...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Flat at $19K Ahead of Fed’s Emergency Meeting: Market Watch
Bitcoin seems stuck once more at $19,000, but the US financial authorities meeting later today could rattle its cage. Bitcoin continues to trade at around $19,000, with little-to-no moves, but all of that can change later today as the US Fed is scheduled to host an emergency meeting. The alternative...
