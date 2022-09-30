Read full article on original website
Obituary: Eugene “Willie” S. Olechnowicz
Eugene “Willie” Stephen Olechnowicz, 63, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, just shy of his 64th birthday. Willie was born on October 12, 1958 in Newport, RI to Patricia (Toppa) Olechnowicz and William “Gene O” Olechnowicz. After a severe stroke, Willie passed peacefully...
Obituary: Dina Ann Bianchi
Dina Ann (Jiménez) Bianchi, 61, of Bliss Road, Newport passed away October 2, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Dina is the most loved and loving person we know. She was a graduate of Warwick Vets High School and Salve Regina University, and an Air Force veteran. An amazing mom, daughter, sister, and friend – she was love incarnate.
Lucy’s Hearth to host ‘Fall For Lucy’s Hearth’ at the Tennis Hall of Fame on Oct. 19￼￼
On Wednesday, October 19 at 6:00 PM, Lucy’s Hearth will host its annual fundraiser Fall For Lucy’s Hearth at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Founded in 1984, Lucy’s Hearth is a 24-hour emergency and transitional shelter in Middletown serving children and their families who are experiencing homelessness due to economic hardship, family crisis, divorce, eviction, or the severe shortage of safe, affordable housing.
The Community Players start 101st Season
Rhode Island has a lot of history. That’s a given. But it’s amazing to say that Rhode Island is home to two community theater groups that are over 100 years old. The oldest is the Barker Players in Providence – founded in 1909, and about to start their 114th season. Just 13 years younger is the Community Players in Pawtucket, about to start their 101st season.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Eames Hamilton Yates Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large￼
Eames Hamilton Yates Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 3 pm on Monday, October 3. In the interview, you’ll learn more about Eames, hear about his priorities and platform, and hear what he has to say about regionalization, marijuana dispensaries, climate change, and more.
First U.S. Open Golf Tournament Was Held on October 4, 1895 at Newport Country Club
On October 4, 1895, the first U.S. Open Championship was hosted by the United States Golf Association on the nine-hole course of Newport Country Club. The first U.S. Open was considered something of a sideshow to the first U.S. Amateur, which was played on the same course and during the same week. Both championships had been scheduled for September but were postponed because of a conflict with a more established Newport sports spectacle, the America’s Cup yacht races.
Alliance Française de Newport names Michael Warren its new President￼
The Alliance Française de Newport (AFN) welcomes Michael Warren as its new President. Warren assumes the role of President after serving as Vice-President for the past three years and as a member of the Conseil. Mike and his wife, Bobbi, are Kansas natives. They have lived in Newport for...
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Smyth | candidate for Newport City Council At-Large￼￼
Stephanie Smyth, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 3 at 4 pm. In our conversation, you get to know more about Stephanie, learn about her priorities and platform, and hear what she thinks about the Charter Review recommendations, school regionalization, and more.
RIDOT reopens Cottrell Bridge on Route 91 in Westerly
Rhode Island Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Administrator Carlos C. Machado, Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Chief Operating Officer Loren Doyle, and Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey today joined other state and local leaders to celebrate the completion of the Cottrell Bridge in Westerly, an important link for the community connecting Route 78 and Route 1.
International sailors gather in Newport￼
Racing starts today in Newport for the 2022 J/80 World Championship hosted by Sail Newport. Forty-seven teams of sailors from nine countries will compete for the world title on the legendary waters of Narragansett Bay. This is the first world championship hosted by Sail Newport since pre-COVID. Sailors have traveled...
Governor McKee announces child tax rebates will start being issued this week
WARWICK, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced today the state will start issuing Child Tax Rebates to qualifying families beginning today, Monday, October 3. Child Tax Rebate payments are one of the important ways Rhode Island families benefit from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget signed by Governor McKee and approved by the General Assembly. The budget provides targeted taxpayer relief for Rhode Islanders, makes historic investments to address the housing crisis, and strengthens Rhode Island’s economy while providing financial relief to families, veterans, and local businesses.
What’s Up Interview: Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze, playing Greenwich Odeum Thursday, Oct. 6
Another in a series of great concerts is coming to the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich on Thursday, October 6 when Glenn Tilbrook stops by for a solo show. Tilbrook is best known as a founding member of Squeeze, the much-loved new wave band that rode to the top of the charts in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Newport Public Education Foundation to honor Drexel Award Recipients, NPS Teacher of the Year during ‘An Evening for Education’￼
The Newport Public Education Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual Noreen Stonor Drexel Education Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations that significantly contribute to the students of Newport’s public schools. This year’s recipients are:. Friends of Education: David and Carol Bazarsky. Partner in Education: Corrigan Financial.
