Avoid pricey personalized supplements

There is little evidence “personalized” supplements offer a health advantage. Dreamstime/TNS

The idea of having vitamin supplements formulated to meet your specific nutrient needs is appealing. Are custom supplements truly beneficial and are they worth the price, which tends to be greater than you might find at the local drugstore or health food store?

Several online companies, promise to tailor supplements to your specific health needs. But they differ greatly in how they determine your individual needs and in the supplements they offer to meet those needs.

The supplements provided by these companies include vitamins, minerals, herbal blends, probiotics, omega-3s, protein powders, collagen and electrolytes.

Diagnosis via quick quiz

To determine which supplements are right for you, most companies offer an online quiz that asks questions about your medical history and your current health status.

The quick quizzes typically ask about everything from whether or not you practice intermittent fasting to whether you work out on a regular basis, as well as questions about your sleep, energy level and digestive health. Once you’ve answered the questions, your specific recommendations are generated within seconds.

The price for a month’s supply, which can be a single pill or a daily packet of pills, can range anywhere from about $30 to $100, but some companies offer a deep discount on your first order. You can order a one-month supply or set up a subscription, where your pills are delivered monthly.

While some personalized supplement companies offer the support of a healthcare professional, including a registered dietitian, most do not.

DNA tests are also offered by a couple of the companies for about $150 to $200 to “further personalize” recommendations. But if you’ve already had DNA analysis done, say by a company like 23andMe, you can upload that information instead.

However, there is currently no research to show that a DNA test provides a reliable basis for selecting supplements. There’s no question that your medical history and family background contribute to your nutrient needs. But the study of how your DNA affects those needs — called nutrigenomics — is still in its infancy.

The bottom line

There is no evidence to date that personalized vitamins offer a health advantage.

In addition, the FDA doesn’t closely monitor or regulate personalized vitamin companies. Neither do they regulate over-the-counter supplements, unless a safety issue arises. Then the FDA has the authority to issue a recall.

Your best bet? Consult with a registered dietitian and check with your healthcare provider before taking any of these supplements, especially if you’re currently taking prescription medications.

