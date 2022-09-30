ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Avoid pricey personalized supplements

By Densie Webb
The Beacon Newspapers
The Beacon Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNERJ_0iGjh4Zq00

There is little evidence “personalized” supplements offer a health advantage. Dreamstime/TNS

The idea of having vitamin supplements formulated to meet your specific nutrient needs is appealing. Are custom supplements truly beneficial and are they worth the price, which tends to be greater than you might find at the local drugstore or health food store?

Several online companies, promise to tailor supplements to your specific health needs. But they differ greatly in how they determine your individual needs and in the supplements they offer to meet those needs.

The supplements provided by these companies include vitamins, minerals, herbal blends, probiotics, omega-3s, protein powders, collagen and electrolytes.

Diagnosis via quick quiz

To determine which supplements are right for you, most companies offer an online quiz that asks questions about your medical history and your current health status.

The quick quizzes typically ask about everything from whether or not you practice intermittent fasting to whether you work out on a regular basis, as well as questions about your sleep, energy level and digestive health. Once you’ve answered the questions, your specific recommendations are generated within seconds.

The price for a month’s supply, which can be a single pill or a daily packet of pills, can range anywhere from about $30 to $100, but some companies offer a deep discount on your first order. You can order a one-month supply or set up a subscription, where your pills are delivered monthly.

While some personalized supplement companies offer the support of a healthcare professional, including a registered dietitian, most do not.

DNA tests are also offered by a couple of the companies for about $150 to $200 to “further personalize” recommendations. But if you’ve already had DNA analysis done, say by a company like 23andMe, you can upload that information instead.

However, there is currently no research to show that a DNA test provides a reliable basis for selecting supplements. There’s no question that your medical history and family background contribute to your nutrient needs. But the study of how your DNA affects those needs — called nutrigenomics — is still in its infancy.

The bottom line

There is no evidence to date that personalized vitamins offer a health advantage.

In addition, the FDA doesn’t closely monitor or regulate personalized vitamin companies. Neither do they regulate over-the-counter supplements, unless a safety issue arises. Then the FDA has the authority to issue a recall.

Your best bet? Consult with a registered dietitian and check with your healthcare provider before taking any of these supplements, especially if you’re currently taking prescription medications.

© 2022 Belvoir Media Group. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

These 4 Supplements Are The Secret To Aging Well, Experts Say

As we age it becomes increasingly important to take care of our nutritional needs and ensure we stay in good health. A balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, and quality protein is most important — but supplements are a great aid that provide a way to bridge any gaps in your nutrition. If you’re interested in boosting your energy or taking steps to make your hair, skin, and nails strong and healthy, Tatyana Franklin, a professional pharmacist, founder and Owner of Skin Rx-Pert LLC, suggests four supplements that are the secret to aging well.
HEALTH
Health

Supplements That Should Not Be Mixed

Many people take supplements to help with health conditions or improve their well-being. Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and probiotics are all types of supplements that may aid health (FDA, 2022). You might even take a combination of supplements. But there are certain combinations that shouldn't be taken. Supplements might interact not only with each other, but also with medications you may be taking. That's why knowing the potential interactions of supplements is important.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

Can zinc oxide creams and supplements help eczema?

Some research has linked eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, to zinc deficiency. Zinc creams and ointments may help soothe skin and reduce itching, though they are not a first-line treatment for eczema. A person can use zinc oxide creams and ointments to apply directly to the skin. However, this.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Others#General Health#Dna Tests#23andme#Dreamstime Tns
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50

While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All

If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
shefinds

The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!

When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
NUTRITION
nypressnews.com

Avoid certain supplements along with fish oil – risk of bleeding

“Kava kava is another natural supplement that helps to boost low serotonin levels and is used for mood support. “If you are taking anti-anxiety medications like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), it’s dangerous to supplement with St John’s wort or/and kava kava. “We need healthy levels of serotonin...
HEALTH
Us Weekly

Top 5 Best Collagen Supplements to Take in 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re looking for a more youthful appearance without fillers, the best collagen supplements are naturally-sourced solutions that do more than just support healthy hair and nails. Collagen is a critical component in the skin that, on a […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
boldsky.com

Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study

Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
NUTRITION
getnews.info

Golden After 50 Introduces a Line of Supplements for Healthy Aging

Golden After 50 offers one-stop solutions to adult health needs, enabling them to live their best lives. Aging is a dreaded word for many older adults because of the negative connotation attached to it – i.e., weaker body and failing health. Golden After 50, a supplement manufacturer based in Florida, aims to shift perspectives about aging by delivering science-back health products designed to help men and women over 50 stay fit and healthy. Their goal is to empower older adults to live healthy and happy golden years through nutrition and supplementation.
FLORIDA STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Eating For Diabetes

Dairy often gets a bad rap. Some think it causes bloating or gas. Others think it’s inflammatory. The truth is dairy can be part of a healthy diet. The Dietary Guidelines recommend three servings of dairy a day. But now Italian researchers have discovered that eating certain animal products...
HEALTH
The Beacon Newspapers

New doubts on high-dose vitamin D pills

More research suggests it’s time to abandon the craze over vitamin D. Taking high doses of “the sunshine vitamin” doesn’t reduce the risk of broken bones in generally healthy older Americans, researchers reported last month in the New England Journal of Medicine. It’s the latest in a string of disappointments about a nutrient once hoped to have wide-ranging protective effects.
HEALTH
cohaitungchi.com

Should You Be Taking Probiotics for Diabetes?

Have you ever wondered if you should be taking probiotics for diabetes?. Probiotics and diabetes: should you be taking one?. What is the difference between prebiotics and probiotics?. Have you ever wondered if you should be taking probiotics for diabetes?. We learn more and more every day about the links...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Add These Disease-Fighting Foods to Your Diet to Live a Longer Life

Perhaps the saying, “Live long and prosper” should be changed to “Eat right and live longer.” More and more scientific research is finding that what we put into our mouths every day has a profound effect on our longevity and ability to fight diseases. In particular, many fruits and vegetables act as anti-inflammatory agents. Why […]
CANCER
The Beacon Newspapers

The Beacon Newspapers

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
679
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

In Focus for People Over 50.

 https://www.thebeaconnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy