ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Invista Opens Asia Innovation Center in Shanghai

Invista Nylon Chemicals (China) Co. celebrated the full operation of its Asia Innovation Center (AIC) with an opening ceremony held at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. Serving as a key hub within Invista’s global research and development network and the company’s first R&D center for nylon 6,6 application development in Asia, the AIC is positioned to broaden the commercial potential in engineering polymers and providing innovative solutions for its customers in Asia. With the pursuit of safer and more energy-saving applications in downstream fields, notably automobiles, manufacturers are seeking advanced nylon 6,6 solutions to improve application performance at reduced costs, Invista said....
ECONOMY
SpaceNews.com

Majority of tracked Russian ASAT debris has deorbited

WAILEA, Hawaii — Nearly two-thirds of the debris tracked from last year’s Russian anti-satellite (ASAT) test has since deorbited, but it could take more than a decade for the rest to reenter. In a talk at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies (AMOS) Conference here Sept....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Trackers#Throughput#Fla#Metrology#Lake Mary#Faro Technologies Inc
techeblog.com

DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Drones Unveiled, Boast 56x Zoom Camera and RTK Module for the Ultimate Precision

While it takes a skilled pilot to fly a drone through Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin, the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise drones are designed to help companies transition toward drone platforms by offering enterprise-grade features needed for commercial operations. Available in Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T models, the former can be used for efficient mapping as well as surveying missions without the need for Ground Control Points, thanks to its 20MP wide-angle camera.
ELECTRONICS
satnews.com

Ariane 6 launch vehicle range safeguard system contracted to Thales Alenia Space by ArianeGroup

Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract with ArianeGroup to produce the range safeguard system for the new Ariane 6 launch vehicle. Europe’s new launcher will combine proven and innovative solutions to meet changing market requirements, while maintaining the Ariane family’s track record of reliability. Thales Alenia Space in Belgium has contributed to this family since the outset.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy